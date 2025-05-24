Florida Board of Governors calls for safety assessments across all public universities following FSU shooting

In the wake of last month’s shooting at Florida State University, the state’s Board of Governors has directed all public university presidents to assess campus building security and lockdown capabilities by the end of summer.

The announcement came during the board’s meeting on May 15, 2025, where members discussed statewide safety initiatives in response to the April 17 active shooter emergency at Florida State.

During the meeting, the Board of Governors instructed all State University System presidents to assess the security of campus buildings and the ability to conduct a campus lockdown. Specifically, the board is interested in whether all doors can be locked from the inside and whether doors and windows can be covered, according to Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. Each university must complete its assessment by the end of summer.

The BOG will use the safety assessments to determine any items needed for the 2026 legislative budget request.

The board will also organize a safety summit this fall, where the universities can discuss best safety practices and the results of their assessments. The goal will be to identify safety concerns and improve security across all campuses, Rodrigues said.

During the meeting, Rodrigues gave an update on the students and victims and thanked the FSU police.

“The response of campus police in this situation was nothing short of amazing,” Rodrigues said.

Madalina Tanase, president of the UNF faculty union, gave a statement on the board’s call for safety assessments.

“As the state Board of Governors calls for a comprehensive review of campus security measures this summer, we at the University of North Florida join in that call with resolve,” Tanase said. “Safety is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right for every student, educator, and staff member.”

Tanase said she and the faculty union support the growing petition to have locks on all classroom doors, which has 32,000 signatures.

Two FSU students, Meghan Bannister and Sarah Walker, started the petition after they were sheltered in classrooms that could not be locked from the inside during the shooting. Later, they learned that their classroom was one of many on the FSU campus that could not be locked from the inside.

“As union president, I urge our university administration to prioritize immediate, actionable steps to assess and improve security infrastructure on our campus, including classroom door locking mechanisms and emergency response protocols. We cannot wait for another tragedy to act,” said Tanase.

The board’s directive marks a proactive and measured response to recent events, setting the stage for a statewide conversation on campus safety as universities across Florida evaluate their security measures ahead of the fall summit and legislative budget planning.

The next Board of Governors will hold their next meeting on June 17 at Florida Atlantic University.

