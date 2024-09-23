UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

Students register to vote on Green, free tote bags and pizza

Kaili Cochran, General Assignment Reporter
September 23, 2024

By Kaili Cochran, General Assignment Reporter

UNF on-campus organizations provided individual booths on the green Sept 17. to promote National Voter Registration Day to students. 

The Office of Service Learning and Civic Engagement set up a booth where students could register to vote and decorate a tote bag. They also gave free snacks and a pocket-sized constitution to students who stopped by. 

Susan Trudeau, the assistant director of OSLCE, said students can actively get updates on new voting events hosted by OSLCE and even win prizes through their student engagement app, Osprey Vote

“We also try really hard in our office to provide educational opportunities that are open to all students, regardless of their voter status,” Trudeau said.

With points they earn through different activities, students can win prizes from the UNF bookstore, local restaurants and larger national vendors, according to Trudeau.

VoteBooth
Kaili Cochran
The Office of Student Learning and Civic Engagement booth was hosted by a few of its members, including Hannah Wehrung (far left).

Hannah Wehrung, a UNF student, helped run the OSLCE booth on Tuesday. She hopes the office’s events will help students get involved this election season.

“We find it very important to encourage everyone to register to vote civically and to engage volunteers when we can,” Wehrung said.

The UNF College Democrats partnered with another organization, People Power for Florida, for students passing by on the green. Their booth consisted of pro-Democratic merch—stickers, buttons, signs— a voter registration sign-up sheet and free pizza. 

Jalen Echenique is a UNF student and the Secretary of UNFCD who helped run the organization’s booth on Tuesday.

Echenique said that the number of older voters usually outweighs the number of college-aged voters, impacting the election.

“We need to mobilize young voters, particularly in this election,” Echenique said. “The rights on the line disproportionately impact many young people; housing, reproductive rights, and higher education are pertinent to young voters.” 

Alex Mendoza-Hernandez, a UNF student and UNFCD’s press secretary, also participated at the booth on Tuesday.

Mendoza-Hernandez has a similar viewpoint on the significance of the young vote. 

“During the midterms, I did not see many young people voting. They were mostly inactive and not really interested in it,” Mendoza-Hernandez said. 

“But this election, I’m seeing a lot more young engagement, and I think that that’s important to ensure that we actually have a government representing our population.

Students can learn more about how to get involved this election season at unf.edu/oslce

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
OPINION: It’s okay to be bad at things
OPINION: It’s okay to be bad at things
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
The SG scholarship deadline is this Monday. Here's what to know
Panelists Cord Byrd, Andrew Spar and Wanzhu Shi (left to right) spoke on Monday, Sept. 16 about social media regulation and national security.
Future of TikTok and social media: Students ask, experts answer
American flags on the Green honoring veterans for Veterans Day.
OPINION: Political violence is not the answer— make your vote count this election
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career
‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career
More in News
UNF students in the Thomas G. Carpenter Library
Sept. 6 job report: a nail in the coffin for recent graduates?
SG Senate passes Title VIII amendments
SG Senate passes Title VIII amendments
Ogier Gardens staff discuss preventing food waste and student resources
Ogier Gardens staff discuss preventing food waste and student resources
UNF MedNexus
Students could win up to $5,000 scholarship with UNF MedNexus competition
UNF College of Education and Human Services
UNF launches inclusive postsecondary program: USoar
Image Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
AP: Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy
More in Political Coverage
This photo taken from a screen shows the first presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the CNN studio in Atlanta. The first pre-election debate between current US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be held on June 27 without spectators or reporters in the CNN studio in Atlanta. (Photo by Artem Priakhin / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
What last week’s presidential debate could mean for the 2024 election
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
Trump vs. Biden: A UNF political science professor’s November forecast
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
What candidates voters might see in this year’s ‘exceptionally close’ election
The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)
What will be on Florida ballots this election season
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Florida's November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care
Donna Deegan in a red shirt
Deegan leads race for Jacksonville mayor and crime is at the forefront of voters' minds, new UNF poll shows
About the Contributor
Kaili Cochran, General Assignment Reporter
Kaili Cochran is Spinnaker’s General Assignment Reporter. She is a fourth-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. With a passion for graphic design, photography and writing, she hopes to someday work for a magazine or newspaper. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing tennis, and spending time with friends and family.