A Florida voter’s guide to the amendments on the ballot

“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section 9 of Article IV of the State Constitution.” What does a ‘Yes’ vote mean? Voting “Yes” supports enabling a constitutional right to fish and hunt in Florida. Supporters of this amendment say this prevents opposers from taking the right away. What does a ‘No’ vote mean? Voting “No” opposes establishing a constitutional right to fish and hunt in Florida. Who supports Amendment 2? State senator Jim Boyd endorsed the amendment last year, saying that Florida “will not be one of those states” that outlaws fishing and hunting. Who opposes Amendment 2? Certain organizations have opposed the amendment, such as the No to 2 organization. Amendment 3: Legal use and possession of marijuana The legalization of recreational use and possession of marijuana is on the Florida ballot in Florida this election. Amendment 3, titled “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” allows adults 21 or older to possess up to 3 ounces of flour and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate, according to the amended text. Ballot Text: No. 3 Constitutional Amendment, Article X, Section 29: Adult Personal Use of Marijuana “Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state-licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date.” Currently, marijuana is only legal in Florida for those who have a Medical Marijuana ID Card, which is given to those who have a medical diagnosis. Who supports Amendment 3? Supporters believe that legalizing marijuana will curb the black market and ensure that marijuana products that are sold are safe and regulated. They also suggest that decriminalizing marijuana could free up law enforcement resources and reduce nonviolent drug offenses. According to the Marijuana Policy Project, an organization dedicated to legalizing cannabis, marijuana originating on the legal market is far safer than illicit marijuana. Illicitly produced marijuana may be contaminated with dangerous pesticides or molds or may even be laced with far more harmful drugs. Regulated marijuana would be tested and labeled, according to the MPP. Amendment 3 has gained bipartisan support. Former president and Florida resident Donald Trump endorsed Amendment 3 in a social media post. Who opposes Amendment 3? Meanwhile, opposers of the amendment say legalizing marijuana could lead to an increase in unregulated drug use, making roads less safe and negatively impacting children. Some also believe crime rates could rise due to wider marijuana availability. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed distaste for the legalization of marijuana. DeSantis visited West Palm Beach on Oct. 30 to make a final push against Amendment 3. During his speech, he urged residents to vote against the measure, saying the lack of restrictions on where marijuana could be used in public would impact the quality of life for Floridians. Where can I learn more about Amendment 3? To learn more about Amendment 3, visit Ballotpedia’s webpage. Amendment 4: Constitutional Right to Abortion Before Viability Ballot Text: No. 4 Constitutional Amendment, Article 1, New Section: Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.” What does a ‘Yes’ vote mean? A “yes” vote supports the above text to be added to the Florida Constitution Declaration of Rights. A “yes” would not affect legislation requiring parents to be notified before a minor can receive an abortion. What does a ‘No’ vote mean? A “no” vote opposes amending the state constitution to say the state cannot “penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” Who supports Amendment 4? Supporters of Amendment 4 argue it safeguards the right to make personal healthcare decisions without political interference, particularly regarding reproductive health. Advocates for the amendment believe the amendment empowers families and healthcare professionals rather than politicians to manage complex health matters. The amendment has gained endorsements from President Joe Biden, eight U.S. Congress members, 19 state congressional members, the Democratic Party of Florida, one healthcare workers’ union and 10 organizations, according to Ballotpedia. Who opposes Amendment 4? Opposers of Amendment 4 argue it is extreme, claiming the legislation allows abortions up to birth and removes existing safety regulations, parental consent and viability limitations. Critics believe the amendment would jeopardize women’s health, undermine parental rights and make Florida a destination for unrestricted abortion, pushing beyond what they see as reasonable protections for women and unborn children. Detractors include former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, eight U.S. Congress members, four state representatives, Florida Attorney General Ashley B. Moody, the Republican Party of Florida and 10 organizations, according to Ballotpedia. Where can I learn more about Amendment 4? For additional information on Amendment 4, visit Ballotpedia’s webpage on the legislation. Amendment 5: Property Tax Exemption Amendment 5 proposes changes to the state’s property tax exemptions. Ballot Text: No. 5 Constitutional Amendment, Article VII, Section 6 and Article XII: Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025.” What does a ‘Yes’ vote mean? A “yes” vote supports the tax exemption provided by Article VII of the state’s constitution to be adjusted yearly for inflation. What does a ‘No’ vote mean? A “no” vote would oppose the tax exemption being adjusted for inflation and would keep Section 3 of Article VII is currently written. Who supports Amendment 5? Amendment 5 was sponsored by Republican state representatives James Buchanon, Ryan Chamberlin, Alina Garcia, Tom Leek, Lauren Melo, John Snyder, Keith Truenow and Kaylee Tuck. The Florida news outlets that favor Amendment 5 are the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald. Who opposes Amendment 5? Florida legislators of the Democratic Party voted against Amendment 5. All Florida’s Democratic state senators voted against the initiative, along with 29 Florida House representatives. Some Florida news outlets have released editorial pieces in opposition to Amendment 5. The editorial boards of The Palm Beach Post, Orlando Sentinel and the South Florida Sun Sentinel have all voiced their opposition to the amendment (the editorial boards of the Orlando Sentinel and the South Florida Sun Sentinel combined their recommendation). Amendment 6: Repeal of Public Financing for Statewide Campaigns Amendment 6 is on the Florida ballot as a legislative referral to amend the state’s constitution to repeal Section 7 of Article VI. Ballot Text: No. 6 Constitutional Amendment, Article VI, Section 7: Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement “Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.” What does a ‘Yes’ vote mean? A vote “yes” supports repealing Article VI, section 7 of Florida’s Constitution. Voting “yes” will repeal public financing of campaigns for those running for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits. Politicians (governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture) running for elective statewide office in Florida will not have financial aid from the general revenue fund to campaign with. What does a ‘No’ vote mean? A vote “no” opposes repealing Article VI, section 7 of the Florida Constitution. Voting “no” will also oppose repealing the public financing of campaigns for those running for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits. Politicians (governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture) running for elective statewide office in Florida will continue to have financial aid from the general revenue fund to campaign with. A vote “no” will not change the Florida Constitution. Who supports Amendment 6? State Sen. Travis Hutton (R) is in favor of Amendment 6. “I think it’s absurd that anybody would be able to use taxpayer dollars for the purposes of campaigning. So those are dollars we could spend on things like education, things like healthcare, water projects, beach restoration, all of that stuff,” said Hutton to a Florida Senate committee in January, reported by Wesh2News Who opposes Amendment 6? State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) opposes Amendment 6. "The intention is, if you are running against an incumbent or someone of greater means, that you can leverage your small dollar support and maximize that by receiving public funds. Public money levels the political playing field," said Rep. Eskamani, reported by Wesh2News. Where can I learn more about Amendment 6? To learn more about Amendment 6, visit Ballotpedia.