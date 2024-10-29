UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Swoopocalypse 2024
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Swoopocalypse 2024
Categories:

AP: Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico ‘floating island of garbage’

Adriana Gomez Licon, Michelle L. Price, and Darlene Superville
October 29, 2024

The following story was first published on Oct. 28, 2024 at 10:31 p.m. by the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats stepped up their attacks on Donald Trump on Monday, a day after a comedian opening a rally for the former president called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” a comment that drew wide condemnation and highlighted the rising power of a key Latino group in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Vice President Kamala Harris described Trump’s rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden as “more vivid than usual” and said he “fans the fuel of hate” before she flew to Michigan for a campaign event. President Joe Biden called the rally “simply embarrassing.” In a rare move late Sunday, the Trump campaign distanced itself from the remarks on Puerto Rico made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

“The garbage he spoke about is polluting our elections and confirming just how little Donald Trump cares about Latinos specifically, about our Puerto Rican community,” Eddie Moran, mayor of Reading, said at a news conference with other Puerto Rican officials.

With just over a week before Election Day, the fallout underscores the importance of Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes and the last-minute efforts to court growing numbers of Hispanic voters, mostly from Puerto Rico, who have settled in cities west and north of Philadelphia.

Fernando Tormos-Aponte, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Pittsburgh who specializes in Puerto Rican politics and electoral organizing, said the timing of the comments may spell trouble for the Trump campaign.

“When you combine the events that took place yesterday with other grievances that Puerto Ricans have, you really are not engaging in sound political strategy,” Tormos-Aponte said.

Trump did not directly mention the controversy during his appearances in Georgia Monday, instead choosing to parry another critique of him — that his former White House chief of staff reports that Trump as president said he wished he had “German generals.” The Harris campaign has seized on the comment and the vice president, in a radio interview last week, agreed that Trump was “a fascist.”

During a Monday night rally at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Trump instead called Harris a “fascist” and said: “I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi.”

Trump also warned that Michelle Obama made a “big mistake” by being “nasty” to him in a recent speech.

During his first appearance of the day, a National Faith Summit in Powder Springs, Georgia, conservative activist Gary Bauer asked a question that included offhand praise for Trump turning Madison Square Garden “into MAGA Square Garden.”

“Great night,” Trump replied.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, was asked about the insult during an appearance in Wausau, Wisconsin.

“Maybe it’s a stupid racist joke, as you said. Maybe it’s not. I haven’t seen it. I’m not going to comment on the specifics of the joke,” Vance said. “But I think that we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing.”

The Harris campaign released an ad that will run online in battleground states targeting Puerto Rican voters and highlighting the comedian’s remarks. The comments landed Harris a show of support from Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny and prompted reactions from Republicans in Florida and in Puerto Rico.

Hinchcliffe also made demeaning jokes about Black people, other Latinos, Palestinians and Jews in his routine before Trump’s appearance. On Monday in Pittsburgh, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, delivered remarks on antisemitism in America, a day after the anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre.

“There is a fire in this country, and we either pour water on it or we pour gasoline on it,” Emhoff said.

Still, it was Hinchliffe’s quip about Puerto Rico that drew the most attention, partly due to the geography of the election.

From Labor Day to this past weekend, both campaigns have made more visits to Pennsylvania than to Georgia, Arizona and Nevada combined, according to Associated Press tracking of the campaigns’ public events. The state has some of the fastest-growing Hispanic communities, including in Reading and Allentown, where more than half of the population is Hispanic.

Pennsylvania’s Latino eligible voter population has more than doubled since 2000, from 206,000 to 620,000 in 2023, according to Census Bureau figures. More than half of those are Puerto Rican eligible voters.

The comedian’s remarks were played early Monday on Spanish-language radio in Pennsylvania by one of Harris’ surrogates based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, who called out Trump for not issuing an apology beyond a statement from the campaign saying “this joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

In central Florida, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat whose district covers neighborhoods with large numbers of Puerto Ricans recently moved from the island, noted Monday that there are “huge numbers” of Puerto Ricans in swing states.

“We remember, and you know what, we are going to vote,” Soto said at a news conference called by Puerto Rican leaders. “That’s the only thing we can do right now.”

Harris said Monday that none of the vitriol at the Madison Square Garden rally will support the dreams and aspirations of the American people but instead fans “the fuel of trying to divide our country.”

She said Trump’s event Sunday, in which speakers hurled cruel and racist insults, “highlighted the point that I’ve been making throughout this campaign.”

“He is focused and actually fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker,” the Democratic presidential nominee told reporters.

Harris also said: “What he did last night is not a discovery. It is just more of the same and may be more vivid than usual. Donald Trump spends full time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division, and that’s why people are exhausted with him.”

Harris also spoke about her proposals for Puerto Rico, such as creating a task force to bring in private companies to upgrade the island’s electrical grid.

Trump planned to return to Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a visit to Allentown after delivering remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Price from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta, Nicholas Riccardi in Denver, Mike Schneider in Orlando and Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
This combination of images shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at separate campaign events Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga., and Aston, Pa., respectively. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File)
AP: Here's what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign
Supporters of Democrat Terry McAuliffe watch vote reports at an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
AP: Want to follow election results like a pro? Here's what to watch in key states
Students enjoy a taco bar and watch the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 at the Boathouse.
Students watch Walz and Vance face off at Boathouse watch party
The Office of Student Learning and Civic Engagement booth provided numerous puffy paint and glitter colors for students to decorate tote bags. On the left, students could grab a free Osprey Vote T-shirt.
Students register to vote on Green, free tote bags and pizza
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
This photo taken from a screen shows the first presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the CNN studio in Atlanta. The first pre-election debate between current US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be held on June 27 without spectators or reporters in the CNN studio in Atlanta. (Photo by Artem Priakhin / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
What last week’s presidential debate could mean for the 2024 election
More in Associated Press
Homes destroyed by Hurricane Milton are seen in Grove City, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
AP: Floridians cleaning up from Hurricane Milton are hampered by a widespread fuel shortage
Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
AP: What to know about Hurricane Milton as it churns toward Florida's Gulf Coast
Viewers in the spin room watch the CBS News vice presidential debate, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
AP: Vance and Walz keep it civil in a policy-heavy discussion: VP debate takeaways
Materials for teens and parents on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections provided by Teen Health Mississippi are displayed, Sept. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
AP: Florida officials pressure schools to roll back sex ed lessons on contraception and consent
Charles Starling, a lineman with Team Fishel, is pelted with rain as he walks by a row of electrical line trucks stage in a field in The Villages, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in preparation for damage from Hurricane Helene. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
AP: What to know about Hurricane Helene and the flooding the storm left across the Southeast US
Image Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
AP: Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy
More in Election Coverage
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow holding up a book during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UNF professor says Project 2025 expands the executive’s powers
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File).
AP: Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns and he endorses Harris
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
Trump vs. Biden: A UNF political science professor’s November forecast
The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)
What will be on Florida ballots this election season
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
Ron DeSantis ends presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump days before New Hampshire primary
Donna Deegan in a red shirt
Donna Deegan will be Jacksonville’s next mayor, winning by 4%