OPINION: Loyalty over record, Jags fans stand together

One look at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2024 season record of 2-9 may prompt you to release a wistful sigh and throw in the towel for any hope of a win in the remaining games. However, a crucial part of being a true Jags fan is unfailing loyalty to the football team, especially in tough times.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were officially established in 1993 as the NFL’s 30th franchise after a four-year campaign for the team by an organization called “Touchdown Jacksonville!.” The Jaguars then played their first game in 1995 against the Carolina Panthers. According to Football Operations, the Jaguars finished with a 4-4 record against their AFC rivals, making history as the first expansion team to record a .500-or-better division record.

Despite how young the team is, the Jacksonville Jaguars fan base has developed a reputation for their loyalty, especially compared to teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, established in 1898.

With its teal decor and open-top concept, EverBank Stadium includes 64,000 seats and the ability to expand, including suites, cabanas and two swimming pools. In the 2023 season, the average game attendance was 69,031, which represents how Jaguars fans show up.

A complete stadium renovation is in the works and is expected to take place starting in Feb. 2025. It is projected to be completed by August 2028. This new construction includes new seating styles, lookout decks and an increased capacity— get pumped, Jacksonville.

Aside from regularly packing the stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans have developed a number of game customs. The first, arguably most popular, is yelling “DUUUVAL!” at any opportunity. There is something about Jacksonville’s county name that works as a war cry for fans throughout the city (We’ll ignore the people who don’t understand the reference think the crowd is booing.).

Along with the Duval chant comes the tagline Duval ‘Til We Die, or #DTWD, which may seem dramatic but exemplifies Jaguars fans’ attitudes.

Another signature of the Jacksonville Jaguars is the iconic Jaxson de Ville. He is claimed to be a stray cat, which was found in 1993 and coined as the official mascot in 1996. He is not only a loyal cat, but Jaxson is also known for his thrilling stunt work, which he showcases time and time again. No matter how often I see him jump off the scoreboard, it never gets old.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also known for their drumline, or D-Line, which hypes up the crowds like no other. In addition, the Jaguars emphasize the importance of recognizing those who serve our country and have many outlets that support military personnel.

This is all to say that over the last 30 seasons of Jacksonville Jaguars football, fans have made their mark and have stuck it through all the good and bad. The Jaguars are a team that is not only about football but bringing our community together.

Although the Jaguars have yet to reach a Super Bowl, I know our time will come eventually, and whether it’s next season or in the next 10 (or 100) seasons, be ready to book your seat.

There is only one way to close out— can I get a “DUUUVALLL!?”