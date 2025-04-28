UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

Letter to the Editor: Honoring the Legacy of Jasmin Chaney Guevara

Brandon Kolby JacobsApril 28, 2025
Photo submitted by Brandon Kolby Jacobs.

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Jasmin Chaney Guevara, a woman whose legacy is forever woven into the history of the University of North Florida and the Black Alumni Association (BAA).

Jasmin was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., initiated through the Gamma Sigma Chapter at UNF, and played a key role in aiding the founding of the Theta Pi Chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. at UNF. Her leadership, compassion, and unwavering advocacy for Black and Brown students made her one of the true pillars of the UNF community.

Since the first Black Alumni Week Board in 2016, Jasmin served as a guiding force — helping to launch initiatives that would eventually impact thousands of students and alumni. Through her roles as Director of Community Engagement and later as a member of the Advisory Council, Jasmin worked tirelessly to create opportunities, foster connections, and build a sense of home for so many who needed it.

Beyond her titles, Jasmin was a mother, a grandmother, a mentor, and a friend. Her love for this community was endless, and her absence leaves a void that simply cannot be filled.

There is no UNF Black Alumni Association without Jasmin Chaney Guevara. We stand on the foundation she helped lay. We move forward with her spirit in our steps.

I invite the UNF community to join me in honoring a life defined by service, strength, and love.

Brandon Kolby Jacobs is the Founder of the UNF Black Alumni Association.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Letter to the Editor
"Take this feeling of doom and resist it" (Artwork by Todd Colby)
Letter to the Editor: Take this feeling of doom and resist it
The SAM Party icon, provided by Will Raffier.
Letter to the Editor: Why SAM Party Will Represent You
SAM Party's Horatio Gilman (left) and Will Raffier (right). Photo provided by Will Raffier.
Letter to the Editor: SAM Candidates' Goals
Graphic reads: "Soar doesn't deserve your vote / Vote Smart / Vote Talon / Our student body deserves better." (Submitted by Kayla Charde)
Letter to the Editor: Enough Is Enough: Why SOAR No Longer Deserves Our Votes
Soar Party's Anthony Balsamo on stage at the SG Spring 2025 presidential debate.
Letter to the Editor: My Vision for the University of North Florida 
A woman uses her phone to record destroyed shops that were hit Sunday evening in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Letter to the Editor: How global conflicts affect college students
More in People of UNF
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)
NASA awards UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel $500,000 grant
A University of North Florida graduation cap.
They were sexually assaulted in the dorms and told they would graduate alongside the man UNF deemed responsible
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.
Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end
University of North Florida students shouted chants over music in the Student Union as they participated in a Florida-wide walkout on Feb. 23, 2023.
"Why won't you protect us?" students ask UNF president during heated town hall meeting
Alivia Kalin delivers a speech to the crowd during Tuesday's rally.
“Educate, don’t discriminate”: UNF community members rally for diversity in education
A crowd of people listen to a speaker
‘We need to take action’: Protesters respond to SCOTUS decision at Jacksonville rally