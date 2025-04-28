Letter to the Editor: Honoring the Legacy of Jasmin Chaney Guevara

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Jasmin Chaney Guevara, a woman whose legacy is forever woven into the history of the University of North Florida and the Black Alumni Association (BAA).

Jasmin was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., initiated through the Gamma Sigma Chapter at UNF, and played a key role in aiding the founding of the Theta Pi Chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. at UNF. Her leadership, compassion, and unwavering advocacy for Black and Brown students made her one of the true pillars of the UNF community.

Since the first Black Alumni Week Board in 2016, Jasmin served as a guiding force — helping to launch initiatives that would eventually impact thousands of students and alumni. Through her roles as Director of Community Engagement and later as a member of the Advisory Council, Jasmin worked tirelessly to create opportunities, foster connections, and build a sense of home for so many who needed it.

Beyond her titles, Jasmin was a mother, a grandmother, a mentor, and a friend. Her love for this community was endless, and her absence leaves a void that simply cannot be filled.

There is no UNF Black Alumni Association without Jasmin Chaney Guevara. We stand on the foundation she helped lay. We move forward with her spirit in our steps.

I invite the UNF community to join me in honoring a life defined by service, strength, and love.

Brandon Kolby Jacobs is the Founder of the UNF Black Alumni Association.