OPINION: Long-distance relationships can be simple

While long-distance relationships can seem daunting on the surface, they can be made or broken by a simple understanding of relationship expectations.

There is a certain stigma around long-distance relationships- that a relationship’s success decreases as physical distance increases. According to Meridian Counseling, some “harsh facts” about long-distance relationships include an increased risk of loneliness, escalated communication barriers and higher levels of stress and anxiety.

However, the common denominator between all three risk factors is people’s attitudes when they enter the relationship.

When two people enter a romantic relationship with misaligned or unrealistic expectations, the relationship will be more challenging to maintain. Skewed perceptions of relationships have been attributed as a general cause of difficulties in long-distance relationships.

Ultimately, the challenges of long-distance relationships stem from societal stigma and our attitudes toward them. They can actually be straightforward if we adjust our expectations accordingly.

This is not a denial of the diversity of circumstances within long-distance relationships or their vast differences from non-long-distance relationships. I believe supporting these ideas increases the probability of long-distance relationship success.

Going into this type of relationship requires hard work, deeper commitment and different standards than a typical relationship.

According to the meditation and wellness app Calm, some tips to make a long-distance relationship work include embracing technology, clear and mindful communication and planning ahead. Some other tips from a TIME article included doing things together even while apart, having confidence in the relationship and sticking to a schedule.

Again, these tips indicate that a relationship’s success depends on people taking responsibility and action to meet realistic expectations. It requires a shift in mindset from what is expected in a traditional relationship versus a long-distance relationship.

The researched success rate of long-distance relationships is roughly 60%, which may be much higher than expected.

Furthermore, long-distance relationships can have potential benefits because traditional relationships provide different opportunities. In an article from Psychology Today, some possible benefits include a higher level of relationship quality, increased independence and greater communication.

These are all exemplary characteristics of the phrase, “distance makes the heart grow fonder.”

Increasing the probability of success in a long-distance relationship begins with shifting perspective and simplifying expectations. When we overthink and put pressure on a relationship utterly different from a traditional one to function similarly, it sets the relationship up for failure.

That doesn’t mean that it won’t require some work nor that this guarantees success in any relationship, but it provides a firmer foundation for a long-distance relationship. Ultimately, physical distance in a relationship should not be discouraging but rather an exciting challenge that will potentially lead to even bigger benefits.