Only A Monster, a review (with minor spoilers)

Joan’s family has a secret: they’re monsters. Joan thinks it’s a joke until she loses half a day, and accidentally time-travels for the first time.

Monsters are not bound in time, but able to travel through. However, it comes at a terrible cost to humans. Learning the cost, Joan resolves to never travel through time again.

However, when the Hero, Joan’s crush, slaughters Joan’s monstrous maternal family, along with every other monster in the city, she breaks her resolution. The only problem was monsters can’t change events they’ve lived through.

Desperate to undo the massacre, Joan races to find a way to change established events and get revenge on the Hero.

Joan and the Hero are inextricably and incomprehensibly linked, a love story for the ages. Even while they hate each other and what they stand for, they cannot help but be drawn together.

This connection allows Joan to escape the massacre, but also hinders her plans to avenge her family.

A villain protagonist with a motivation lifted straight from the heroic handbook, “Only A Monster” by Vanessa Len prompts reexamination of the trope’s morality. At first glance, Joan wants to save her family, prevent a massacre and stop a murderer. Alternatively, Joan wants to save the lives of monsters who prey on humans and kill the Hero, humanity’s defender.

Joan’s quest to do the impossible led to an unexpected alliance with her enemies. Aaron Oliver, sworn enemy of Joan’s maternal family, is her first ally, his own family killed by the Hero.

“Only A Monster” has a unique method of time travel and a love story that constantly keeps you in suspense.

5/5 Spinnaker Sails



