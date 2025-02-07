UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Learning for a Lifetime: How UNF helps senior citizens pursue education at any age

Sasha Koresh, Features VolunteerFebruary 7, 2025
Justin Nedrow
The UNF sign at the front of the entrance to campus.

The University of North Florida offers many opportunities for senior citizens to continue their education and encourages them to learn for a lifetime through the Learning for a Lifetime (LFL) program.

Terri Spock, at the age of 65, was inspired to get her bachelor’s degree after having a 30-year career in insurance. After watching her son graduate with a master’s degree, she said, “It’s my turn.”

The LFL program at UNF is designed to promote education among experienced citizens in the Jacksonville community, according to the LFL website. The LFL program allows Florida resident senior citizens to audit college-level undergraduate courses with no tuition. In the program, there are no application fees, course limits or grades.  

Although the LFL program is a great opportunity for many, Spock felt inspired to not just audit courses at UNF but to obtain her bachelor’s degree. After spending most of her life focusing on her career and raising a family, while still having dreams of attending college, her son told her, “Mom, it’s better late than never.”  

Across the country, more senior citizens are enrolling in educational programs, according to America’s Health Rankings. Enrollment in postsecondary education among adults aged 65 and older has steadily increased over the past decade. 

According to Spock, the decision to return to school comes after retirement, a life change, or simply a desire to learn something new. 

UNF’s LFL is tapping into this growing trend, offering senior citizens an opportunity to take a wide variety of non-credit courses that cater to their interests and needs. The program offers a diverse selection of classes, from arts and culture to technology, health and finance.

One of the core missions of the UNF Learning for a Lifetime is to create a supportive, intergenerational learning environment, according to the LFL website. As more older adults return to school, the program encourages a sense of community where people of all ages can learn together. 

“The university will benefit from having older students attending school as they bring skills and decades of knowledge in mentoring to younger students,” said Spock.

As the demand for lifelong learning continues to rise, the University of North Florida’s Lifelong Learning Program allows seniors in Jacksonville to continue their educational journeys. 

For more information about the UNF Lifelong Learning Program, including available courses, registration details, and scholarship opportunities, visit the program’s website here.  

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

