UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

A deep dive into UNF Baseball season with head coach Joe Mercadante

Ethan Howick, Sports EditorFebruary 25, 2025
Riley Platt
UNF baseball coach Joe Mercadante is entering his second season with the Ospreys.

Groundhog Day is in the rearview mirror and spring is quickly approaching, which means college baseball season is underway. Fresh off his first season as a head coach, Joe Mercadante seeks an improved and more consistent 2025 season. 

The Ospreys were nine games under .500 in 2024, the program’s second-worst record in ten seasons, but are showing promise early this season, bolstering a 6-2 record. 

According to Mercadante, the UNF baseball team was predicted to finish seventh in the ASUN conference this season, which he thought was a fair prediction. Still, throughout the season, he believes the team can determine its ceiling. 

“I think it’s pretty high if this group can play the way they have to play, and play complimentary baseball,” Mercadante said. “Some days it’s going to be the hitters picking up the pitchers and vice versa, and some days the defense is going to have to save us.”

Newcomers and Team Building 

Mercadante hopes he doesn’t have 20-plus newcomers every season. Of the Osprey’s 40 players, 18 are returners and 22 are newcomers.

Although, in today’s world of college sports, the only constant is change. Mercadante expects to replenish around 25% of the roster every offseason, and that’s why he dedicates most of the fall to team-building activities. 

Team-building, according to Mercadante, is a big part of sports at the Division I level.

“If you want to play for each other, you better make sure you know each other,” Mercadante said. 

Whether it’s a road trip or community service, Mercadante said these moments are paramount for team bonding. The team may see each other at practice, but Mercadante says it’s not the same. 

“I think just giving them a chance to get to know each other when they’re not at practice, not necessarily, you know, trying to beat each other out for a spot,” Mercadante said, referring to position battles that occur during the offseason. 

Strengths and Depth of the Team

Mercadante believes UNF’s strengths will be depth and versatility, instead of relying on one style of play. 

In terms of versatility on the offensive side, Mercadante said the team is going to depend less on the home run. 

Mercadante believes his pitchers have “better stuff,” and won’t just focus on throwing fastballs by batters. 

“I think [pitching] makes a team that’s, you know, a lot more competitive, and maybe can play with teams that are more talented than them,” Mercadante said. 

The depth and versatility are already showing as UNF defeated Power Four opponent Notre Dame three games into the season. Most of all, Mercadante said the defense is the most improved, especially the infield. 

Some players to keep an eye on in the infield, according to Mercadante, are University of Western Kentucky transfer Brady Browning and Kentucky State University transfer Mitchell Collins. Mercadante said both of those players will start in the left side of the infield and bring improved fielding and hitting. 

Pitching and Position Player Potential 

Mercadante said the staff prioritized getting more talented players to pitch such as Rollins College transfer Ryan Furey. For hitting, Mercadante said he retooled the lineup by adding more left-handed batters. 

Behind the plate, Mercadante touted Florida State University transfer Santiago Ordonez, and returners Jabin Bates and Eric Fouraker. Overall, Mercadante thinks these players will bring consistency to the catching position. 

However, the lineup, as a whole, won’t be consistent. For example, Meracadante said his lineups will vary throughout the season. 

“I think I know the lineup I write up for Friday nights is not going to be the lineup that I write out at the end of the year,” Mercadante said. 

Mercadante believes the team’s biggest Run-Batted-in producers will be returners Cade Bush and Connor Moore. As for transfers, Browning, Ordonez, and Carter White have the potential to be key contributors on offense. 

Along with the offensive prowess, Mercadante said pitching will be the team’s biggest strength this season. While he doesn’t expect the team to have three traditional starters every weekend, Mercadante said depth and aggressiveness will help the pitching group succeed. 

“When you have that many guys you feel confident to go in there and throw two to three pitches over the plate and be able to mix it up and really attack and be aggressive,” Mercadante said. “So we feel like that’s certainly going to be a strength for us.”

Mercadante added the pitching will be more focused on throwing strikes with surprises such as freshman Bryson Treichel and Will Ross looking to be a major factor. UNF will throw Furey on Friday, Ross on Saturday, and Jordan Wimpelberg on Sunday. 

This pitching order will likely change as the season moves along.

Staff Additions 

Mercadante spoke highly of his staff, which includes Pitching Coach Mike Petrowski and Major League Baseball veteran Brad Wilkerson. 

“Brad’s a worker,” Mercadante said. “He loves to grind it out in the cages.”

Mercadante said adding Wilkerson is a “huge advantage” to in-game management. 

“I’m really excited to have him on board,” Mercadante said. “He’s been such a great piece for our players to work with.”

Even with a staff change during the offseason, Mercadante said he’s more comfortable during his second season as skipper. 

“You kind of know how {the season’s] gonna go, but it doesn’t slow down the anticipation of the excitement to get started,” he said. 

UNF plays nine power conference opponents this season, boasting a “great opportunity” for Mercadante’s squad to show that “there’s not this cavernous gap” between the ASUN and Power Four teams, according to Mercadante. 

“We’ve got to execute and play at a high level,” the head coach said. “And if you do that, it doesn’t matter what conference your opponent’s from, you’re going to have a chance to win.”

UNF, currently winners of six straight, will face the University of Florida on Feb. 26 in Gainesville.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Dr. Jason Mauro speaking at the UNF Peace Plaza when he dedicated the Thoreau Table in Nov. 2015. The table is named after the 19th century writer Henry David Thoreau, author of the essay, "Civil Disobedience." Thoreau's peaceful, nonconformist principles inspired Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
Students and faculty remember Jason Mauro ahead of memorial service
Race participants prepare to run at the starting line of the 5K
UNF hosts annual Swoop the Loop 5k, announces Jacksonville Sharks partnership
The DeepSeek page is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Jan. 28, 2025.
OPINION: OpenAI’s plagiarism claims against DeepSeek are deeply ironic
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball sweeps River City Rumble, takes down Jacksonville 77-73
Spinnaker's coverage of the UNF football conversation over the past few decades.
Will the ‘University of No Football’ eventually add the sport?
Ambassador Soderberg (left) with Real World Policy course students in Washington (Courtesy of Daniel Loe)
How a UNF program is helping students become part of a global community
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Riley Platt
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior University of North Florida multimedia journalism student. A lifelong Jacksonville native, Riley has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball and even serving as a sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. Riley transitioned from Spinnaker to an internship at the end of the summer 2023 semester and is expected to graduate at the end of 2023. 