UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to the University of North Florida on March 26 notifying of the state’s plans to evaluate “unnecessary programs, courses, staff and any other inefficiencies” at each public Florida university.

This letter comes after a DeSantis executive order in February that established a Florida Department of Government Efficiency. According to the letter to UNF released Monday, the governor has established the EOG DOGE team, which will “provide recommendations to promote efficiency and maximize the value to students in Florida’s higher education system.”

According to the letter, the EOG DOGE team may request breakdowns of university budgets, facility usage reports, information on academic courses and information on the closure of all DEI programs and activities. The team wrote that it will be conducting “site visits” to ensure universities’ compliance with the executive order and existing Florida law.

When asked to comment on the letter that was released today, a university spokesperson said, “We don’t have any additional information at this time, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.”

Read the full letter below.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we bring you more updates.

