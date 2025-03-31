UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 31, 2025
AP
FILE – Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to the University of North Florida on March 26 notifying of the state’s plans to evaluate “unnecessary programs, courses, staff and any other inefficiencies” at each public Florida university.

This letter comes after a DeSantis executive order in February that established a Florida Department of Government Efficiency. According to the letter to UNF released Monday, the governor has established the EOG DOGE team, which will “provide recommendations to promote efficiency and maximize the value to students in Florida’s higher education system.”

According to the letter, the EOG DOGE team may request breakdowns of university budgets, facility usage reports, information on academic courses and information on the closure of all DEI programs and activities. The team wrote that it will be conducting “site visits” to ensure universities’ compliance with the executive order and existing Florida law.

When asked to comment on the letter that was released today, a university spokesperson said, “We don’t have any additional information at this time, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.”

Read the full letter below.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we bring you more updates. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.