UNF career experts give their tips for landing a job in a shifting market

Sasha Koresh, General Assignment ReporterApril 9, 2025
A group of students networking at a table. (Courtesy of Pexels)

As the job market shifts toward skills-based hiring, University of North Florida career experts emphasize the importance of communication, personal branding, and taking advantage of campus resources to stay competitive. 

Zuleyka Hernandez, a career coach at UNF, said the application process for students has changed drastically in recent years. 

According to Hernandez, when applying for jobs or internships, it’s important to consider applicant tracking software, which scans for keywords related to the position. To improve your chances of getting noticed, tailor each application and avoid using resume formats with tables, textboxes, or graphics that ATS may struggle to read. She also said that while applying widely can help, a focused, customized approach is often more effective. Career Services is also available to help students create ATS-friendly resumes. 

Career Services at UNF offers personalized support through career counselor and coach appointments. Coaches help with mock interviews, job search strategies, resumes, and general career skills, while counselors focus on exploring majors and career paths based on students’ interests and values.  

The office also organizes career fairs, networking events, and classroom workshops on topics like LinkedIn profiles and professional etiquette. A new program, OspreyPro, provides a digital badge after completing four levels of professional skill-building to help students prepare for the job market. 

Hernandez said the career team is dedicated to supporting students and alumni throughout their career journeys. She said the “the best thing students can do is get involved.”

“Join clubs, go to events, volunteer, intern, work a part-time job, talk to faculty and take advantage of the resources offered by the University,” said Hernandez. “Employers are looking more at the experiences and skills listed on your resume.”

Greg Gutkowski, a business professor at UNF, said that the three most important keys to becoming employable are networking, gaining internship experience and developing strong communication skills. He encourages students to sharpen their communication abilities—whether speaking, writing, or presenting in public. 

He also said students can become marketable to employers by creating a personal brand. According to Gutkowski, students can do this by making a professional website and by using Linkedin tools.

“People are looking for reasons not to hire you,” said Gutkowski. “So don’t give them a reason.”  

Gutkowski also encourages students to use the resources UNF provides to make themselves employable. He said the career and writing centers can help students practice and develop professional skills.  

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter