UNF Parking Services announces new system for visitors, event parking

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter | 4:35 pm
Justin Nedrow
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.

The University of North Florida Parking Services is launching a new web-based parking validation system designed to simplify and improve the experience for department visitors and event guests.

The platform goes into effect Aug. 7 for event guests and Aug. 18 for visitor validations. Active summer codes can continue to be redeemed via the Flowbird Parking mobile app until Aug. 17.

According to UNF Parking Services, visitors and event guests will receive a voucher code through a web link. To use their parking validation, guests must follow the link, enter their license plate information and apply the code.

Starting in fall 2025, department validation codes will be valid for the entire academic year, eliminating the need for separate requests each term.

Salena Laws, director of UNF Parking and Transportation Services, said the new system will enhance both convenience and reliability for users.

“As part of our commitment to improving parking services and ensuring system reliability, we are transitioning to a more modern, efficient phone app which will offer technologies that better serve the needs of our community,” said Laws.

The process for requesting validation codes is not changing. Departments will continue to submit requests through myWings or the Parking Services website.

As part of the transition, the university’s parking kiosks will be removed. Laws said the kiosks have reached the end of their operational life and can no longer be reliably maintained or updated.

“Parts for repairs are increasingly unavailable,” Laws said. “Continuing to operate these outdated units poses challenges for both functionality and user experience.”

UNF Parking Services said the upgrade is part of an ongoing effort to enhance campus services and create a smoother, more convenient experience for all visitors.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

