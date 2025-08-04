UNF esports arena ‘Flight Deck’ set to launch in Spring 2026

The University of North Florida has started construction and is set to launch its esports program this coming spring, aiming to engage current students and create new opportunities in a fast-growing industry.

The initiative includes a new state-of-the-art esports arena, opportunities for collegiate competition, mentorship and career development for Jacksonville-area high school students, and academic offerings focused on the rapidly expanding esports industry, according to the UNF esports website.

Brian Verkamp, UNF’s Vice President and Chief Information Officer, provided insight into the university’s ongoing esports arena project.

Construction for the new esports facility, named the Flight Deck, has already begun on the second floor of the Student Union, near the bookstore. Verkamp said that if the timeline remains uninterrupted, the arena is expected to open this spring.

Regarding the facility’s purpose, Verkamp said it would cater to competitive esports, recreational gaming and academic programs.

Funding and Community Engagement

Funding for the esports arena primarily comes from a $3 million endowment from the city of Jacksonville, intended to cover construction and operational costs. Verkamp said that while ongoing funding details are still developing, there is strong potential for student employment, coaching opportunities and scholarships specifically for esports participants.

The esports facility aims to benefit students beyond competitive gaming by hosting large-scale tournaments currently not available in Jacksonville. This will enhance campus life and support local tourism and community engagement. The arena’s potential in attracting events and partnerships can further bolsters the local economy, according to Verkamp.

“The Flight Deck is a new facility for all UNF stakeholders to enjoy, even the community. I envision a Mario Kart Night or even just fun game nights for Duval County schools,” said Verkamp.

Although there are no immediate plans for dedicated esports academic courses, Verkamp said the facility could enhance research in gaming, esports, marketing and visual studies.

“We’re always looking for ways to engage students on campus,” Verkamp said. “Research shows students engaged in esports are more likely to stay with the university, develop leadership skills, and participate actively in team activities.”

Verkamp expressed enthusiasm for the new esports facility. “After we open, students are gonna see some really cool things and engage in new ways,” he said.

Student Excitement and Anticipation

Elton Meta, an upcoming senior at UNF, expressed enthusiasm about the university’s plans to build the new esports arena on campus. He said he believes that the arena will significantly boost student engagement and strengthen the campus community.

“I think having an esports arena will have a huge impact on our student engagement because a lot of our students love video games and love to support fellow students,” he said. “It allows all types of communities of gaming to come together and celebrate being an Osprey.”

Meta also said that the addition of the arena could be a major draw for prospective students, and that if he were an incoming freshman, the idea of having an esports team and arena would be attractive.

Meta said he has a strong interest in participating directly in esports at UNF. “I would love to join or be a part of that community. Growing up, I played all types of games and still do to this day,” he said.“I’m super excited to see the setup and be there for the tournaments that UNF will hold. It’s an exciting time to be an Osprey,” said Meta.

___

