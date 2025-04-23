UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

Jacksonville City Council approves $3 million endowment for UNF Flight Deck esports arena

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government ReporterApril 23, 2025
Osaremen Uwaifo
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (left) and UNF President Moez Limayem (right) announcing the funding for the UNF Flight Deck.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan signed a bill yesterday establishing a $3 million endowment to support the University of North Florida’s new esports arena, the UNF Flight Deck. The initiative aims to encourage current and future students through innovation, technology, and learning.

The esports arena is expected to attract more students to attend college, particularly at UNF. According to Mayor Deegan, the project will significantly impact Jacksonville’s workforce and economy, noting that 80% of UNF graduates stay in the state of Florida and 70% stay in the Northeast region.

“By investing in UNF’s esports arena, Jacksonville will grow high-value jobs, strengthen its workforce pipeline and shine as a regional hub for one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide,” she added.

The university announced that the arena will be located on the second floor of the John A. Delaney Student Union. It will feature 42 high-performance PC gaming stations and a dedicated competition stage for live tournaments and team matchups. There will also be a broadcast studio designed for live streaming and content creation and a flexible console play zone for casual play. The space will support smooth integration with other areas of the building to accommodate spectator seating and large-scale events, including competitions for middle and high school students.

UNF President Moez Limayem said that the arena is more than just about gaming–it’s about opportunity and visibility.

“We believe that this esports arena will help attract students to the UNF campus who have probably never even considered laying a foot on a college campus,” said Limayem. “The idea is not just to compete and sharpen their skills, but also to start thinking that college might be a great idea.” 

Limayem called the arena an asset for the entire community and a long-term investment in Jacksonville’s future.

“If you really want a vibrant city, you need a very vibrant public university, and that is what we are making UNF to be,” he said.

UNF has yet to share when construction on the UNF Flight Deck is expected to be completed.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF Osprey Fountains dorms, one of the eight on-campus resident halls students can choose to live in.
On-campus housing rates to increase by nearly 6% this fall pending board approval
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
President Limayem makes statement on ICE agreement, says police duties remain unchanged
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Softball clinches Graphite Division title in record breaking fashion
Panel discussion in a classroom with five seated speakers and one standing presenter; a large screen behind them displays a quote by Frederick Douglass and a historical photo of him.
UNF faculty host teach-in to inform community members about current issues
Gov. DeSantis smiling and posing with a recently signed bill impacting higher education through the public university system and technical training programs
OPINION: Is Florida DOGE DeSantis' attempt at being cool?
Students in lines attending UNF Spring Art Fest on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Submitted by Nicole Cunha)
Spring Art Fest returns to UNF: A celebration of student creativity, community, and culture
More in News
Adiba Hoque stands next to her presentation in a large room, around other students and their projects. She has long, black hair and is wearing a tan shirt with black pants and smiling.
Students present research projects at annual UNF SOARS conference
University of North Florida sign
UNF signs agreement with ICE allowing police to enforce immigration laws on campus
The mugshot of UNF burglary suspect, Charles Baker Jr. Baker has a dark complexion and long dreads and is not smiling.
From access to arrest: The temporary custodian at UNF and his alleged week-long crime spree
Student Body President-elect Amelia Dyal (left) and Student Body Vice President-elect Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
Meet your new student body leaders: Dyal and Summerall share plans for the upcoming year
Amelia Dyal (right) and Vevvy Summerall (left) during their swearing-in ceremony.
Dyal-Summerall sworn in during final Senate meeting of the spring semester
A blue UNF yard sign with the words "Soar to Success" and a photo of graduating students sits in the grass next to a sidewalk, encouraging students to register for fall and summer classes.
UNF students raise concerns as summer, fall registration opens
More in University
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center right, is applauded by, from left, House Speaker pro tempore Rep. Wyman Duggan, House Speaker Rep. Daniel Perez, and Senate President Ben Albritton, as he gives his State of the State address to a joint session on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter outlining first of Florida's DOGE information requests
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans
Business professionals planning a digital smart city model with futuristic technology and holographic displays in an office setting (Courtesy of UNF)
UNF first in nation to join global AI consortium to revolutionize smart cities
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
Here's what's open at UNF during Spring Break
UNF One-Stop's new location at Building 10 on UNF Campus.
One-Stop's new location, new virtual queue system
University of North Florida sign
UNF buildings without heat on Monday
About the Contributor
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter