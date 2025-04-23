Jacksonville City Council approves $3 million endowment for UNF Flight Deck esports arena

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan signed a bill yesterday establishing a $3 million endowment to support the University of North Florida’s new esports arena, the UNF Flight Deck. The initiative aims to encourage current and future students through innovation, technology, and learning.

The esports arena is expected to attract more students to attend college, particularly at UNF. According to Mayor Deegan, the project will significantly impact Jacksonville’s workforce and economy, noting that 80% of UNF graduates stay in the state of Florida and 70% stay in the Northeast region.

“By investing in UNF’s esports arena, Jacksonville will grow high-value jobs, strengthen its workforce pipeline and shine as a regional hub for one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide,” she added.

The university announced that the arena will be located on the second floor of the John A. Delaney Student Union. It will feature 42 high-performance PC gaming stations and a dedicated competition stage for live tournaments and team matchups. There will also be a broadcast studio designed for live streaming and content creation and a flexible console play zone for casual play. The space will support smooth integration with other areas of the building to accommodate spectator seating and large-scale events, including competitions for middle and high school students.

UNF President Moez Limayem said that the arena is more than just about gaming–it’s about opportunity and visibility.

“We believe that this esports arena will help attract students to the UNF campus who have probably never even considered laying a foot on a college campus,” said Limayem. “The idea is not just to compete and sharpen their skills, but also to start thinking that college might be a great idea.”

Limayem called the arena an asset for the entire community and a long-term investment in Jacksonville’s future.

“If you really want a vibrant city, you need a very vibrant public university, and that is what we are making UNF to be,” he said.

UNF has yet to share when construction on the UNF Flight Deck is expected to be completed.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.