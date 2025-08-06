Getting around UNF: Your guide to the Osprey Connector shuttle system

The University of North Florida’s Osprey Connector shuttle system provides free, reliable transportation around campus and to the nearby St. Johns Town Center when classes are in session.

The Osprey Connector is UNF’s official shuttle system, available to all students, faculty, staff and visitors when classes are in session. According to the Osprey Connector webpage, the service is fully ADA-compliant and provides safe, clean and accessible transportation around campus and to the shopping center just minutes away.

With stops across the central campus and routes that link locations like the Osprey Fountains residence hall, the Engineering Building, the Arena and the Student Union, the shuttle bus helps students navigate the sprawling university grounds without a car.

“Take advantage of this opportunity,” the university encourages on its website, calling the service “fast, safe, clean and free.”

When and Where It Runs

UNF offers three types of shuttle services: the Campus Shuttle, which runs loops throughout campus; the Town Center Shuttle, which provides transportation to nearby shopping and dining areas off campus; and Osprey Transit, a specialized shuttle for students, faculty and staff with mobility needs, offering custom on-campus pickup and drop-off locations.

Campus shuttle

During the fall and spring semesters, the Osprey Connector operates:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight

There is no service on Saturdays

During the summer semester, hours are slightly reduced:

Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is no service on weekends

The campus route begins at Kernan Boulevard next to Hicks Hall (Lot 53) and loops through major campus stops including the Flats at UNF (Building 65), the Fountains, Engineering, the Arena, Lot 18, the Library and Student Union before circling back to the start.

Town Center shuttle

In addition to the campus route, students can ride the Town Center Shuttle, which connects the campus to several popular locations along Town Center Parkway.

The Town Center Shuttle operates during the fall, spring, and summer semesters:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The route starts on campus at the Thomas G. Carpenter Library (Building 12) and makes stops at:

ALDI (grocery store)

Blaze Pizza

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Target (home goods, clothing and more)

Publix (grocery store)

The shuttle then returns to the Library stop on campus.

Osprey Transit

Osprey Transit is a specialized shuttle service designed to support students, faculty, and staff with mobility needs by offering custom pickup and drop-off locations beyond the standard shuttle stops on campus.

While all Osprey Connector shuttles are fully ADA-compliant, this dedicated service provides an extra option for those who may have difficulty reaching a shuttle stop, according to the website.

The Osprey Transit shuttle includes:

Four wheelchair-accessible seats

8–10 additional seats for other mobility needs

Operating hours (Fall, Spring and Summer):

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No service on weekends

To schedule a pickup, riders must call (904) 631-5466 no later than 7 p.m. the day before their intended ride. Riders should not leave weekend voicemails requesting a Monday morning pickup before 8:30 a.m.

Tracking Your Ride

Students can download the TransLoc app to see shuttle arrival times for the campus and Town Center shuttles. On the app, students can save their favorite stops and track real-time occupancy. The app also announces approaching stops, making it easier to plan when to hop on or off.

For more details, visit www.unf.edu/parking.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.