UNF announces transition to new app for Osprey Connector shuttle

The mobile app, DoubleMap, used by the University of North Florida’s Osprey Connector shuttle service will be replaced by the TransLoc app this week.

UNF announced the app change via an Instagram story post that linked to the Parking and Transportation Services website.

According to the post, Osprey Connector routes can be accessed on the TransLoc app Thursday, July 11. Students can download the new app here.

According to UNF Parking and Transportation Services, the TransLoc app will offer many features such as selecting favorite stops, estimated arrival times, a stop annunciator and real-time occupancy information.

The Osprey Connector services eight stops around UNF campus. During the summer semester, the shuttle operates Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detailed schedules for upcoming semesters can be found at unf.edu/parking/shuttle. For more information, students can contact UNF Parking and Transportation Services at [email protected].

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].