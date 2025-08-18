Sponsored: 24/7 UNF Tutoring for Physics, Chemistry, and Calculus Classes Through CramBetter

CramBetter, a popular online tutoring platform known for its concise, concept-focused videos and practice materials, has expanded to the University of North Florida. The 24/7 service is now available to all UNF students taking physics, calculus, and chemistry classes.

Originally launched in 2023, CramBetter has expanded to serve students across the state of Florida and beyond while maintaining its alignment with what is taught on each campus.

The online platform allows students to access tailored study guides, concise explanation videos, and practice exams that look similar to UNF tests. This format helps students review course content efficiently, and it enables instant feedback by providing detailed video solutions to any practice question a student gets wrong.

“We focus on what’s really important for exams to save students a lot of time and frustration,” said Steven Keys, co-founder of CramBetter. “We typically cover a week’s worth of lectures in about an hour.”

CramBetter

For many UNF students juggling jam-packed schedules, work shifts, club meetings, and extracurricular commitments, the ability to study at their own pace, any time of day, may be better than traditional tutoring options.

Many schools, UNF included, offer some kind of academic support, but it doesn’t always fit students’ needs. Most on-campus tutoring is done by fellow undergraduate students who passed the class a semester ago, which can be helpful to clear up a homework question but isn’t the same as seeing a professional educator.

Every tutor at CramBetter has a master’s degree or higher, plus they’re all required to have at least eight years experience teaching, which means CramBetter tutors are both subject matter experts and expert educators who communicate effectively.



“While studying with your peers is helpful, it’s not always as efficient as possible. CramBetter’s goal is to make sure you’re spending your study time on the right stuff for the test,” said Keys.

CramBetter tutoring is currently available for 12 UNF courses:

PHY 2053 – Physics 1

PHY 2054 – Physics 2

PHY 1041 – Physics 1 (calculus-based, engineering)

PHY 2048 – Physics 1 (calculus-based)

CHM 2045 – Chemistry 1

CHM 2046 – Chemistry 2

CHM 2210 – Organic Chemistry 1

MAC 2311 – Calculus 1

MAC 2312 – Calculus 2

MAC 2313 – Calculus 3

MAC 1147 – Precalculus

MAC 1114 – Trigonometry

To learn more about CramBetter’s UNF tutoring, students can visit https://crambetter.com/unf. A list of all schools supported by CramBetter, in Florida and in other states, is also available online.

___

The Spinnaker editorial staff has no involvement in producing sponsored content, just as it has no involvement in the creation of other advertising content. For more information about advertising visit unfspinnaker.com/advertise/ or contact business@unfspinnaker.com.