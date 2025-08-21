Greek housing at UNF: A possibility on the horizon, students weigh in

As the University of North Florida plans for the next decade, one long-discussed idea is back on the table: Greek housing. Included in the university’s draft campus master plan, currently open for public comment, is a proposal to build a Greek Village, marking a significant potential development for UNF’s Greek community.

Presented to the Board of Trustees on July 24 by Woody Giles, senior planner for the DLR Group, the plan outlines physical improvements to UNF’s campus over the next 10 years. It includes everything from new academic and research buildings to new athletic facilities. Among these projects are major changes and upgrades to student housing, including a potential Greek Village next to Osprey Fountains.

For the past 30 years talks of on-campus Greek housing have have come and gone, often stalling due to funding challenges and lack of consensus.

Members of UNF Greek Life Share Their Thoughts

Jasper Rosas, a member of Alpha Sigma Phi, believes Greek housing is overdue at UNF.

“I mean, honestly, I would love Greek housing. I feel like it’s something that’s overdue at UNF,” Rosas said. “Once they find the space to make it, I think it could be beneficial in it gaining popularity on campus. I feel like a lot of the reason people don’t decide to rush is because there is no housing on campus.”

Brooke Hom, a member of the sorority alpha Kappa Delta Pi, also sees advantages to having a central Greek space.

“It would be really nice, especially because we wouldn’t have to book rooms and worry about that. If we could have…, our chapter right downstairs, events in the house— that would be really, really nice,” said Hom.

Hom said that while Greek housing would be convenient, it may cause a shift in the culture of UNF’s Greek community in ways that might take away from what makes it unique.

“I like how small UNF is and I think that sets us apart from the bigger SEC schools, because I’m from Gainesville,” Hom said. “I feel like a lot of our charm as a school and as a Greek community comes from the fact that we are so tight-knit.”

Jasmine Thompkins, associate director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, sees the proposed village as a strategic benefit for both Greek life and broader student housing needs.

“I feel like the Greek housing will be an asset to the campus and help build camaraderie amongst the Greek organizations here on campus as well as assist with any housing needs that students have,” Thompkins said. “So this will actually help them find a safe space on campus to have their events and build camaraderie with the other organizations.”

A “Placeholder” with Potential

Bob Boyle, assistant vice president of Housing and Residence Life, emphasized that while the Greek housing village is not a finalized project, its inclusion in the plan’s final phase is intentional.

“We want to be mindful that we keep it at least as part of the plan,” Boyle said. “At the right time, when all the partners are involved, you want to keep a placeholder for it.”

Boyle said that turning the placeholder into a reality would require coordination between UNF Housing, Greek organizations and their national affiliations. The feasibility of developing Greek housing alongside other major construction projects in the plan remains a big question.

“I’m glad there’s at least a placeholder for it somewhere, but [can we] pull it all off in the next 10 years? I think those are bigger questions for the big bosses to figure out. Where do we want to put resources and the time and effort it takes?” Boyle said.

The current draft plan is open to public review for 90 days and then will be sent to government agencies before returning to the BOT for adoption in November.

Greek Housing at UNF: What Never Was

Legitimate discussion of on-campus Greek housing at UNF go back as far as 1990. Past efforts, like one in 2013, faltered due to disagreements over funding and commitment. Boyle, who was involved in that effort, recalled the momentum and challenges.

“I think there was a lot of momentum at that time to physically do it and there was a lot of student interest,” Boyle said. “But as I recall, there were some advisors of these organizations that didn’t think it was a good move and they wanted the university to foot a larger component of the cost.”

Still, the interest from current Greek life members is strong, but no guarantees have been made.

