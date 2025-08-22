UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF SG to host new ‘Osprey Feud’ event in place of comedy show

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Aug 22, 2025
Kaili Cochran
The Andrew A. Robinson Theater, Bldg. 14A, where the UNF Student Government will host Osprey Feud this evening.

In a shift from previous years, the University of North Florida’s Student Government will not host a comedy show as part of Week of Welcome programming. Instead, SG is introducing “Osprey Feud,” a live game show event modeled after Family Feud, scheduled to take place this evening.

According to Student Body President Amelia Dyal, the decision to replace the comedy show was based on student feedback and SG’s evolving goals. The new event will feature four campus groups—Fraternity and Sorority Life, Resident Assistants, Honors and Club Sports—competing in a bracket-style tournament for a traveling trophy. The event will be this evening in the Robinson Theater from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

In the past, UNF SG has hosted multiple comedians in its fall semesters, including Eric Andre and, most recently, Kenan Thompson. Dyal said the student reception and the cost of hosting comedy shows are why SG is shifting away from the event.

“We have heard a lot of feedback from students about the comedy show throughout our time in SG, and some recurring concerns were about the cost and just the overall entertainment of the show in previous years,” Dyal wrote in a statement. 

Dyal said SG wanted to accomplish a few goals with the Week of Welcome event, including hosting a cost-effective event that engages SG with the student body, while also having student participation in the event.

The format of Osprey Feud includes three rounds of survey-based questions, with the winners from the first two rounds facing off in a final matchup. Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall is set to serve as host for the event.

Dyal said this programming change reflects broader goals of their administration, including transparency, increased interaction with students, and collaboration across campus organizations. SG also expressed interest in establishing Osprey Feud as a long-term tradition, with the winning team’s trophy rotating among different campus departments or organizations each year.

In addition to offering an alternative to the comedy show, Dyal stated that the event is intended to promote involvement and connection between student groups and the general student body during the first week of classes.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

