Comedian Kenan Thompson to perform live at UNF

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
August 15, 2024

The University of North Florida’s Student Government announced Thursday that comedian Kenan Thompson will be the performer for its scheduled on-campus comedy show. 

SG President Michael Barcal announced who the comedian would be in a welcome-back email he sent to students Thursday. SG also posted the announcement on their social media. 

The comedy show featuring Kenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Doors will open at 6 p.m. (Courtesy of UNF SG)

The announcement follows SG’s approval of a $110,000 budget for the event, leading to outrage among students. 

The comedy show featuring Kenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Seating is limited and based on time of arrival.

No food, drinks or bags are permitted inside the venue. Doors will open for seating at 6 p.m.

