Student Senate finalizes appointments in Student Government leadership

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Sep 15, 2025
Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall reading a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal to Kiley Moale, nominee for attorney general
Mindy McLarty
Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall reading a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal to Kiley Moale, nominee for attorney general

The University of North Florida’s Student Government swore-in six members during the Senate meeting on Friday, Sep. 12.

The Rules and Oversight committee approved the students for numerous positions across all three branches of SG during their meeting on Friday, Sep. 5. The entire student Senate then confirmed the students to SG in a swearing-in ceremony at the end of Friday’s meeting.

Six students sworn-in to Student Government

During the meeting, each student received a recommendation letter from Student Body President Amelia Dyal. The SG Senate unanimously approved all six students.

The following is a list of students who were sworn-in by the Senate, along with their position.

  • Kiley Moale, Attorney General
  • Haley Ginsberg, Student Advocate
  • Asvidhi Ladumor, Supervisor of Elections
  • Aniya Barthelemy, Deputy Supervisor of Elections
  • Joy Boktor, Associate Justice
  • Alex Hamernik, Associate Justice

Up next

The previously elected University and Student Affairs committee Chair Morgan Cutler had to step down from her position due to class conflicts, according to Senate President Audrey McGrath.

During nominations for a new USA committee chair, Sen. Winter Slaughter nominated Sen. Shipton Macdonald for the position and Sen. Gavin Bickerstaff nominated himself. 

Candidate Declaration of Intent forms are now open for the Fall 2025 senatorial elections. The window to submit a Candidate DOI form closes on Sep. 30. According to a post from UNF SG, students can get a form in the Perch Portal or at the SG Rotunda (Bldg. 58E, Room 3300).

Student Government’s committees will hold meetings this Friday, Sep. 19. Meeting times and locations are below. 

  • Rules and Oversight committee: at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200)
  • Budget and Allocations committee: at noon in the Senate Chambers
  • University and Student Affairs committee: at 2 p.m. in the John E. Sapp Conference Room (Bldg. 58E, Room 3206)

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.