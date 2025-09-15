Student Senate finalizes appointments in Student Government leadership

The University of North Florida’s Student Government swore-in six members during the Senate meeting on Friday, Sep. 12.

The Rules and Oversight committee approved the students for numerous positions across all three branches of SG during their meeting on Friday, Sep. 5. The entire student Senate then confirmed the students to SG in a swearing-in ceremony at the end of Friday’s meeting.

During the meeting, each student received a recommendation letter from Student Body President Amelia Dyal. The SG Senate unanimously approved all six students.

The following is a list of students who were sworn-in by the Senate, along with their position.

Kiley Moale, Attorney General

Haley Ginsberg, Student Advocate

Asvidhi Ladumor, Supervisor of Elections

Aniya Barthelemy, Deputy Supervisor of Elections

Joy Boktor, Associate Justice

Alex Hamernik, Associate Justice

Up next

The previously elected University and Student Affairs committee Chair Morgan Cutler had to step down from her position due to class conflicts, according to Senate President Audrey McGrath.

During nominations for a new USA committee chair, Sen. Winter Slaughter nominated Sen. Shipton Macdonald for the position and Sen. Gavin Bickerstaff nominated himself.

Candidate Declaration of Intent forms are now open for the Fall 2025 senatorial elections. The window to submit a Candidate DOI form closes on Sep. 30. According to a post from UNF SG, students can get a form in the Perch Portal or at the SG Rotunda (Bldg. 58E, Room 3300).

Student Government’s committees will hold meetings this Friday, Sep. 19. Meeting times and locations are below.

Rules and Oversight committee: at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200)

Budget and Allocations committee: at noon in the Senate Chambers

University and Student Affairs committee: at 2 p.m. in the John E. Sapp Conference Room (Bldg. 58E, Room 3206)

