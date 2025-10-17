Person of interest identified in attempted sexual assault near UNF campus

The University of North Florida Police Department has identified a person of interest in the recent attempted sexual assault that occurred near campus on the evening of Oct. 6.

Joshua “Josh” Jones, a 55-year-old white male, has been named in connection with the investigation, according to a campus alert sent Friday afternoon. He is described as 5’11”, approximately 220 pounds, bald with a full beard, a large frame, and tattoos on both arms. Authorities note that the publicly available photo of Jones is outdated and that his current appearance may look older. View the photo of Jones here.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Eco Road and Central Parkway on Oct. 6. According to a campus alert, a male suspect attempted to sexually assault a female walking in the area. The victim was able to resist, and the suspect fled into nearby woods.

Police are still looking for the suspect, pictured above, and urge anyone with information about Jones or the incident to contact UPD at 911 in emergencies or (904) 620-2800 for non-emergencies. People can also submit anonymous tips through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

