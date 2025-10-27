UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Traffic light at Eco Road, UNF Drive back in service after truck collision

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 8:00 am
Mindy McLarty
The repaired light at UNF Drive and Eco Road following an accident on Oct. 22.

The traffic light at Eco Road and UNF Drive is working again after a truck knocked it down in a crash last week.

On Oct. 22, a black Toyota Tundra struck the light pole at the intersection, prompting University of North Florida police to direct traffic at the scene. Campus police continued to direct traffic on Oct. 23 while repairs were underway.

According to a UNF email alert sent Friday afternoon, the traffic light is once again operational and detours have ended.

The email also said that the crosswalk signal from Lot 100 toward the main campus was still being repaired, and UNF anticipated it would be restored on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, two crosswalk signals at the intersection remain covered and appear inoperational.

A UNF police dispatcher confirmed on Oct. 22 that injuries were reported at the time of the crash, but no updates have been released on the status of the driver. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.