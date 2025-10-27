Traffic light at Eco Road, UNF Drive back in service after truck collision

The traffic light at Eco Road and UNF Drive is working again after a truck knocked it down in a crash last week.

On Oct. 22, a black Toyota Tundra struck the light pole at the intersection, prompting University of North Florida police to direct traffic at the scene. Campus police continued to direct traffic on Oct. 23 while repairs were underway.

According to a UNF email alert sent Friday afternoon, the traffic light is once again operational and detours have ended.

The email also said that the crosswalk signal from Lot 100 toward the main campus was still being repaired, and UNF anticipated it would be restored on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, two crosswalk signals at the intersection remain covered and appear inoperational.

A UNF police dispatcher confirmed on Oct. 22 that injuries were reported at the time of the crash, but no updates have been released on the status of the driver.



