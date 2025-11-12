From Market Days to the Homecoming Parade, UNF’s 2025 Homecoming Week is here

The University of North Florida has officially kicked off its 2025 Homecoming Week with a variety of student, faculty and alumni events designed to celebrate the Osprey community.

Earlier today, the university hosted a homecoming-themed Market Day in collaboration with Student Life at the John A. Delaney Student Union. During the event, attendees also had the opportunity to participate in the UNF T-shirt Swap, where they could trade shirts from other universities for new Osprey gear. Homecoming Week continues through Nov. 15 with a packed schedule of events for all students, including faculty and staff mixers, community service projects and performances.

Later this evening, students, faculty and staff will gather for Tie-Dye on the Lawn at the Clubhouse Lawn, creating custom tie-dye apparel in UNF colors, including scrunchies and bucket hats. Following that, the university will honor its alumni during the Alumni Recognition Awards: A Night of “Nestalgia” at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of distinguished graduates.

Highlights throughout the week include a panel discussion on sports as an economic engine in Jacksonville, a Day of Thanks community gathering, and the Homecoming EmeriTea Mixer honoring emeritus faculty. Students will also compete in the Battle of the Bands and the CCEC Mario Kart Tournament.

Cultural events include UNF Shakespeare’s production of Macbeth, scheduled for multiple showings, and a Sculpture Fall Iron Pour, where attendees can create iron art pieces. Families can participate in MOCA Fall Family Day, while sports fans can attend volleyball matches and the men’s basketball Homecoming game against New College of Florida.

The week culminates on Friday with the UNF Homecoming Parade, a tailgate, and the announcement of the 2025 Homecoming Court during halftime of the basketball game.

The university is offering a $16 ticket package for the basketball game, which includes the ticket at a discounted price and a free UNF hat.

To get tickets or register for any of the events, click here.

2025 Homecoming Week events by day:

Below is a list of the Homecoming Week events each day, according to the UNF website.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Market Days & UNF T-shirt Swap – John A. Delaney Student Union, 10 a.m.

Online Osprey Homecoming Hangout – Virtual, 5 p.m.

Tie-Dye on the Lawn: Homecoming Kick Off – Clubhouse Lawn, 5 p.m.

Alumni Recognition Awards: A Night of “Nestalgia” – MOCA, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Sports as an Economic Engine Panel – Building 43, 7:30 a.m.

Day of Thanks – Building 58, 10 a.m.

Homecoming at Carpenter Library – Building 12, 2 p.m.

Homecoming EmeriTea Mixer – Building 58W, 3 p.m.

Faculty-Staff Mixer & OSA Celebration – Building 58W, 4 p.m.

Battle of the Bands – J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater, 5 p.m.

UNF Shakespeare’s Macbeth – Building 14a, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Ospreys Serve (Community Service) – Multiple Locations, 8 a.m.

UNF Shakespeare’s Macbeth – Building 14a, 9 a.m.

Spinnaker Media Alumni Meet & Greet – Building 58E, 4 p.m.

CCEC Mario Kart Tournament – Building 4, 5 p.m.

UNF Reunion Milestone Mixer – Building 58W, 6 p.m.

Volleyball vs Stetson – Building 34, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Sciences Open House – Building 50, 10 a.m.

MOCA Fall Family Day – MOCA, 11 a.m.

UNF Homecoming Tailgate – Lot 18, 11 a.m.

Homecoming Parade – UNF Campus, 12 p.m.

Homecoming Court Announcement – Building 34, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball vs New College of Florida – Building 34, 2 p.m.

UNF Sculpture Fall Iron Pour – Building 6, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs Florida Gulf Coast University – Building 34, 6 p.m.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.