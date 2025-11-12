UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing contracts available. Submit your contract today. UNF Housing and Residence Life.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing contracts available. Submit your contract today. UNF Housing and Residence Life.
Categories:

UNF advises parking, traffic changes Saturday for Homecoming Parade

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Nov 12, 2025

The University of North Florida will implement temporary parking and traffic changes on Saturday, Nov. 15, for the Homecoming Parade.

According to a Wednesday advisory from Parking Services, Lot 2 in front of the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and Lot 3 next to Tom and Betty Petway Hall will be closed for parade setup from 3 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to use the Fine Arts Center Parking Garage and the Arena Parking Garage as alternatives. The roundabout connecting both lots will also be blocked.

A section of UNF Drive in front of Lot 3 will close from 11 a.m. to noon for the parade, which will pass the Student Wellness Complex, Student Union and UNF Arena, then turn onto Varsity and Osprey Ridge roads, ending in Lot 18.

Shuttles on the Osprey Connector and Town Center routes will experience delays from 1 to 3 p.m. Parking for the Homecoming Parade and basketball game is available in Lot 18.

The message advises the campus community to plan for alternate parking and possible traffic congestion, and roads will reopen after noon.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
From Market Days to the Homecoming Parade, UNF’s 2025 Homecoming Week is here
The University of North Florida women's soccer team made history, reaching its first ASUN Championship, but lost to Lipscomb 3-0 on Sunday.
Ospreys historic tournament run ends in ASUN championship loss to Lipscomb
A person shops for produce at a grocery store with a rolling cart.
UNF students struggle to afford food after federal SNAP benefits halted
A wide-angle view of the inside of the student government Senate chambers showing blue carpet, multiple rolling chairs at long desks with brown walls.
SG Senate nominates candidates for senate president seat, validates election results
More in News
Florida Board of Governors Chancellor Ray Rodrigues speaks at the Nov. 6 meeting at USF. (Courtesy of the Florida Channel)
BOG says it will address H1-B visa concern next year, passes ‘textbook transparency’ regulation 
Mugshot of Matthew Donaldson; he's wearing a dark green shirt, has short, grey hair, and short grey facial hair.
Driver in UNF Drive crash involved in two other DUI hit-and-runs that same night
Students protest with signs on campus against the rumored frontrunners in UNF's presidential race.
UNF asserts no presidential search has begun amid rumors that frontrunners have emerged
A white computer screen listing off hyperlinks for registration.
Spring 2026 class registration begins Monday for UNF students
More in Traffic and Parking
An intersection with a green stoplight and a street sign reading "UNF Drive."
Traffic light at Eco Road, UNF Drive back in service after truck collision
A police car is in an intersection at night. A black truck is on the right of the frame. A light post is lying on the ground.
Truck accident at Eco Road and UNF Drive leaves traffic light pole down, injuries reported
Osprey Connector shuttle bus driving on UNF Drive
Osprey Connecter campus shuttle to offer Saturday service
Multiple grey and black cars sit in traffic.
UNF students report parking challenges as fall semester begins, Parking Services responds
About the Contributors
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.
Rachel Bacchus
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.