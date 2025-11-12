UNF advises parking, traffic changes Saturday for Homecoming Parade

The University of North Florida will implement temporary parking and traffic changes on Saturday, Nov. 15, for the Homecoming Parade.

According to a Wednesday advisory from Parking Services, Lot 2 in front of the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and Lot 3 next to Tom and Betty Petway Hall will be closed for parade setup from 3 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to use the Fine Arts Center Parking Garage and the Arena Parking Garage as alternatives. The roundabout connecting both lots will also be blocked.

A section of UNF Drive in front of Lot 3 will close from 11 a.m. to noon for the parade, which will pass the Student Wellness Complex, Student Union and UNF Arena, then turn onto Varsity and Osprey Ridge roads, ending in Lot 18.

Shuttles on the Osprey Connector and Town Center routes will experience delays from 1 to 3 p.m. Parking for the Homecoming Parade and basketball game is available in Lot 18.

The message advises the campus community to plan for alternate parking and possible traffic congestion, and roads will reopen after noon.

