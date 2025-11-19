UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

UNF breaks ground on new apartment complex to open Fall 2027

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 12:00 pm
IMG_0946
Mindy McLarty
UNF President Moez Limayem and Ozzie at the groundbreaking ceremony for 30° North, an apartment complex for students set to open Fall 2027.

The University of North Florida held an event on Wednesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new apartment complex for students.  

The complex, called 30° North, will be built next to The Flats at UNF on First Coast Tech Parkway. Set to open in Fall 2027, the apartments will offer a total of 702 beds for UNF students.

Kevin Hyde, chair of the UNF Board of Trustees, opened the ceremony and introduced UNF President Moez Limayem, who spoke about the new complex and the success of the university. 

“When 30 Degree North opens, it will be an incredible addition to UNF,” Limayem said. “At UNF, we are in the business of breaking good records.”

Jacksonville City Councilman Will Lahnen spoke at the event, speaking fondly of UNF and Chance Partners LLC, the real estate development company leading the project. 

Chance Partners is led by Judd Bobilin and Jeff Rosen. Bobilin discussed the impact the complex will have on the community. 

“This project in total is a $60 million project development. It’ll generate both indirect and direct over $150 million in economic activity in Northeast Florida, so that’s huge,” Bobilin said.

Bobilin also referenced other apartment complexes the group has completed at different universities in the Southeast, like Florida State University, the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Ole Miss.

About the Complex

The multimillion-dollar complex will consist of 237 fully furnished units, offering single, double, triple and quad layouts, for a total of 702 beds. The project is in partnership with Fansler Construction, a Jacksonville-based contractor.

It will be composed of four apartment buildings and a clubhouse, according to Rosen, principal of Chance Partners LLC.

The clubhouse will be a standalone building with a workout area, conference rooms, study room areas, and a game room, with a pool area behind the building. 

There will be courtyards between each of the four apartment buildings, offering different amenities, according to Rosen. One courtyard will focus on the pool area, another will be an active courtyard, with pickleball and beach volleyball courts, as well as cornhole. The third courtyard will be quieter, with a fire pit and picnic area. 

Rosen also said there will be a dog park that will go between 30° North and the Flats.

30° North got its name from the land’s location being at 30 degrees latitude, Rosen and Limayem said in their respective speeches.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The outside of the Engineering and Science building, a tall brick building with many windows.
False alarm in Building 50 evacuates UNF students and faculty
Josh Gellers stand by a powerpoint presentation projected for the UNF Board of Trustees and speaks about AI at UNF
UNF Board of Trustees approves 10-year master plan, talks AI on campus
A couple weeks ago, on October 31, graduate middle-distance runner Aiden Arnold broke the 8K program record by over 10 seconds.
‘Success is what you make it’: Inside UNF runner Aiden Arnold’s clear-minded approach
The UNF men's soccer team celebrates with the ASUN tournament trophy after defeating Bellarmine University in overtime to secure its second title in a row.
Back-to-back: Schacherer’s overtime goal lifts Men’s Soccer past Bellarmine in ASUN title
More in News
A large, wood-paneled room with multiple people sitting in rows; a woman is at the front with her right hand raised.
SG Senate installs senators, elects new senate president, hears from UNF trustee
Ozzie the Osprey returned Saturday with a refreshed look after being "missing" for two weeks.
UNF caps off Homecoming Week, reveals refreshed Ozzie the Osprey after mascot's two-week disappearance
A screenshot of private messages from The Osprey Nationalist Instagram account.
Self-described far-right student Instagram account sparks concern, white nationalism conversation
From left to right: Sarah Parker, Lynda Bell, and Nicholas Seabrook at a UNF Office of Public Policy panel discussion on abortion in America
UNF hosts abortion public policy event with pro-choice, pro-life advocate panelists
More in University
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
From Market Days to the Homecoming Parade, UNF’s 2025 Homecoming Week is here
A white computer screen listing off hyperlinks for registration.
Spring 2026 class registration begins Monday for UNF students
UNF president Moez Limayem smiles, wearing black suit, white shirt, dark red tie.
Limayem’s BOG confirmation for USF presidency delayed to January
UNF Chief of Police Frank Mackesy with Linda Mobley, executive secretary for UNF Marketing and Communications, at a fake press conference to find the missing Osprey mascot.
UNF holds fake press briefing with police chief to find missing Osprey mascot
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.