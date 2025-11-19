UNF breaks ground on new apartment complex to open Fall 2027

Gallery | 2 Photos Mindy McLarty UNF President Moez Limayem and Ozzie at the groundbreaking ceremony for 30° North, an apartment complex for students set to open Fall 2027.

The University of North Florida held an event on Wednesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new apartment complex for students.

The complex, called 30° North, will be built next to The Flats at UNF on First Coast Tech Parkway. Set to open in Fall 2027, the apartments will offer a total of 702 beds for UNF students.

Kevin Hyde, chair of the UNF Board of Trustees, opened the ceremony and introduced UNF President Moez Limayem, who spoke about the new complex and the success of the university.

“When 30 Degree North opens, it will be an incredible addition to UNF,” Limayem said. “At UNF, we are in the business of breaking good records.”

Jacksonville City Councilman Will Lahnen spoke at the event, speaking fondly of UNF and Chance Partners LLC, the real estate development company leading the project.

Chance Partners is led by Judd Bobilin and Jeff Rosen. Bobilin discussed the impact the complex will have on the community.

“This project in total is a $60 million project development. It’ll generate both indirect and direct over $150 million in economic activity in Northeast Florida, so that’s huge,” Bobilin said.

Bobilin also referenced other apartment complexes the group has completed at different universities in the Southeast, like Florida State University, the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Ole Miss.

About the Complex

The multimillion-dollar complex will consist of 237 fully furnished units, offering single, double, triple and quad layouts, for a total of 702 beds. The project is in partnership with Fansler Construction, a Jacksonville-based contractor.

It will be composed of four apartment buildings and a clubhouse, according to Rosen, principal of Chance Partners LLC.

The clubhouse will be a standalone building with a workout area, conference rooms, study room areas, and a game room, with a pool area behind the building.

There will be courtyards between each of the four apartment buildings, offering different amenities, according to Rosen. One courtyard will focus on the pool area, another will be an active courtyard, with pickleball and beach volleyball courts, as well as cornhole. The third courtyard will be quieter, with a fire pit and picnic area.

Rosen also said there will be a dog park that will go between 30° North and the Flats.

30° North got its name from the land’s location being at 30 degrees latitude, Rosen and Limayem said in their respective speeches.

