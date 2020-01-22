Decade Rewind: top 10 albums of the decade

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As January winds down and the first month of this new year comes to a close, we look back on a decade of good music and nostalgic vibes. Here are Spinnaker’s top 10 albums of the decade.

Alex Bowman

State Champs: Living Proof (2018) Migos: Culture II (2018) Catfish and the Bottlemen: The Balance (2014) State Champs: Around the World and Back (2017) Ed Sheeran: X (2014) Post Malone: Stoney (2016) Post Malone: Beerbongs and Bentleys (2018) Rae Sremmurd: SremmLife 2 (2016) Kendrick Lamar: DAMN (2017) Jon Bellion: The Human Condition (2016)

Darvin Nelson

Willow Smith: WILLOW (2019) Joji: Ballads 1 (2018) Post Malone: Beerbongs and Bentleys (2018) Frank Ocean: Blonde (2016) Washed Out: Paracosm (2013) Glass Animals: How To Be a Human Being (2016) James Vincent McMorrow: Post Tropical (2014) Arcade Fire: The Suburbs (2010) Stranger Things: Vol. 1 (2016) ChloexHalle: The Kids are Alright (2018)

Drew McDonald

Migos Culture II (2018) Eminem: Recovery (2010) Fun-Some Nights (2012) Justin Timberlake- 20/20 Experience (2013) Lil Nas X- 7 EP (2019) Darius Rucker-True Believers (2013) Offset-Without Warning (2017) Childish Gambino- Because the internet (2013) Sam Smith-The Thrill of It All (2017) Kendrick Lamar-DAMN (2017)

Honorable Mentions: Lonely Island-The Wack Album, Fall Out Boy- Save Rock and Roll

Emily Echevarria

Harry Styles- Fine Line (2019) Ed Sheeran- Divide (2017) Taylor Swift- Lover (2019) Flipturn- Citrona (2018) Kacey Musgraves- Golden Hour (2018) Adele- 25 (2016) Niall Horan- Flicker (2017) Ed Sheeran- X (2014) Billie Eilish- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (2019) The 1975- I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)

Lianna Norman (in no particular order, with the exception of the first spot)

Sir Franklin Ocean – Channel Orange Kanye – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Mac – Watching Movies with the Sound Off Catfish and the Bottlemen – The Balance Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Seven + Mary Citizen – As You Please Doja Cat – Hot Pink Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III Ameer Vann – EMMANUEL BROCKHAMPTON – ALL-AMERICAN TRASH

Honorable Mentions: Pure Heroine, The Phosphorescent Blues

John Watson

Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (2019) Yung Gravy – Snow Cougar (2018) Travis Scott – Astroworld (2018) Meek Mill – Championships (2018) Drake – Scorpion (2018) Adele – 21 (2011) Taylor Swift – Red (2012) Drake – Views (2016) J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014) Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III (2019)

Stella Filipov

The Driver Era – X (2019) The Kooks – Junk of the Heart (2011) Catfish and the Bottlemen – The Balance (2019) Frank Ocean – Channel Orange (2012) BROCKHAMPTON – SATURATION (2017) Tyler, The Creator – IGOR (2019) Harry Styles – Fine Line (2019) The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016) Lorde – Pure Heroine (2013) Troye Sivan – Bloom (2018)

(Honorable mentions: Labrinth – Euphoria, Honeywater – Wonder, Sabrina Claudio – About Time)

Kaitlyn Bowers

Lana Del Rey – Born to Die (2012) Kanye West – Yeezus (2013) MARINA – Electra Heart (2012) Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) A$AP Rocky – AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP (2015) Pusha T – DAYTONA (2018) Lana Del Rey – Norman F****** Rockwell! (2019) Father – Awful Swim (2018) Be the Cowboy – Mitski (2019)

Check out our other Decade Rewind: Top 10 Movies!

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].