Decade Rewind: top 10 albums of the decade
January 22, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
As January winds down and the first month of this new year comes to a close, we look back on a decade of good music and nostalgic vibes. Here are Spinnaker’s top 10 albums of the decade.
Alex Bowman
- State Champs: Living Proof (2018)
- Migos: Culture II (2018)
- Catfish and the Bottlemen: The Balance (2014)
- State Champs: Around the World and Back (2017)
- Ed Sheeran: X (2014)
- Post Malone: Stoney (2016)
- Post Malone: Beerbongs and Bentleys (2018)
- Rae Sremmurd: SremmLife 2 (2016)
- Kendrick Lamar: DAMN (2017)
- Jon Bellion: The Human Condition (2016)
Darvin Nelson
- Willow Smith: WILLOW (2019)
- Joji: Ballads 1 (2018)
- Post Malone: Beerbongs and Bentleys (2018)
- Frank Ocean: Blonde (2016)
- Washed Out: Paracosm (2013)
- Glass Animals: How To Be a Human Being (2016)
- James Vincent McMorrow: Post Tropical (2014)
- Arcade Fire: The Suburbs (2010)
- Stranger Things: Vol. 1 (2016)
- ChloexHalle: The Kids are Alright (2018)
Drew McDonald
- Migos Culture II (2018)
- Eminem: Recovery (2010)
- Fun-Some Nights (2012)
- Justin Timberlake- 20/20 Experience (2013)
- Lil Nas X- 7 EP (2019)
- Darius Rucker-True Believers (2013)
- Offset-Without Warning (2017)
- Childish Gambino- Because the internet (2013)
- Sam Smith-The Thrill of It All (2017)
- Kendrick Lamar-DAMN (2017)
Honorable Mentions: Lonely Island-The Wack Album, Fall Out Boy- Save Rock and Roll
Emily Echevarria
- Harry Styles- Fine Line (2019)
- Ed Sheeran- Divide (2017)
- Taylor Swift- Lover (2019)
- Flipturn- Citrona (2018)
- Kacey Musgraves- Golden Hour (2018)
- Adele- 25 (2016)
- Niall Horan- Flicker (2017)
- Ed Sheeran- X (2014)
- Billie Eilish- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (2019)
- The 1975- I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)
Lianna Norman (in no particular order, with the exception of the first spot)
- Sir Franklin Ocean – Channel Orange
- Kanye – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
- Mac – Watching Movies with the Sound Off
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – The Balance
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Seven + Mary
- Citizen – As You Please
- Doja Cat – Hot Pink
- Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
- Ameer Vann – EMMANUEL
- BROCKHAMPTON – ALL-AMERICAN TRASH
Honorable Mentions: Pure Heroine, The Phosphorescent Blues
John Watson
- Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (2019)
- Yung Gravy – Snow Cougar (2018)
- Travis Scott – Astroworld (2018)
- Meek Mill – Championships (2018)
- Drake – Scorpion (2018)
- Adele – 21 (2011)
- Taylor Swift – Red (2012)
- Drake – Views (2016)
- J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014)
- Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III (2019)
Stella Filipov
- The Driver Era – X (2019)
- The Kooks – Junk of the Heart (2011)
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – The Balance (2019)
- Frank Ocean – Channel Orange (2012)
- BROCKHAMPTON – SATURATION (2017)
- Tyler, The Creator – IGOR (2019)
- Harry Styles – Fine Line (2019)
- The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)
- Lorde – Pure Heroine (2013)
- Troye Sivan – Bloom (2018)
(Honorable mentions: Labrinth – Euphoria, Honeywater – Wonder, Sabrina Claudio – About Time)
Kaitlyn Bowers
- Lana Del Rey – Born to Die (2012)
- Kanye West – Yeezus (2013)
- MARINA – Electra Heart (2012)
- Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)
- Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)
- A$AP Rocky – AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP (2015)
- Pusha T – DAYTONA (2018)
- Lana Del Rey – Norman F****** Rockwell! (2019)
- Father – Awful Swim (2018)
- Be the Cowboy – Mitski (2019)
Check out our other Decade Rewind: Top 10 Movies!
—
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.