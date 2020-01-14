Decade rewind: top ten movies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

We are two weeks into a new semester, new year, and the 2010s are officially a thing of the past! Here are a few throwbacks from an era now ended, ranked according to our top favorites.

Courtney Green

“Anna” (2019) “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) “Atomic Blonde” (2017) “Sully” (2016) “Jurassic World” (2015) “The Imitation Game” (2014) “The Great Gatsby” (2013) “The Hunger Games” (2012) “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) “How to Train Your Dragon” (2010)

Victoria Johnson

“Happy Death Day 2U” (2019) “Bird Box” (2018) “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) “Zootopia” (2016) “Cinderella” (2015) “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) “Elysium” (2013) “The Avengers” (2012) “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tide” (2011) “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Drew McDonald

“21 Jump Street” (2012) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) “Rogue One” (2016) “Deadpool” (2016) “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019) “The Other Guys” (2010) “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” (2019) “The Social Network” (2010) “Spotlight” (2015) “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Zach Yearwood

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” (2018) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) “Moonlight” (2016) “Baby Driver” (2017) “Arrival” (2016) “Django Unchained” (2012) “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016) “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) “Us” (2019) “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016)

Carissa Marques (in no particular order yet)

“Split” (2016) “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) “Us” (2019) “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

Emily Echevarria

“Rocketman” (2019) “Little Women” (2019) “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” (2018) “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” (2019) “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012) “Moana ” (2016) “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) “Jurassic World” (2015) “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016)

Lianna Norman

“Moonlight” (2016) “La La Land” (2016) “Creed” (2015) “A Quiet Place” (2018) “Get Out” (2017) “Mother!” (2017) “Hustlers” (2019) “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019) “Allied” (2016) “Burlesque” (2010)

