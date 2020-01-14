Decade rewind: top ten movies
January 14, 2020
We are two weeks into a new semester, new year, and the 2010s are officially a thing of the past! Here are a few throwbacks from an era now ended, ranked according to our top favorites.
Courtney Green
- “Anna” (2019)
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018)
- “Atomic Blonde” (2017)
- “Sully” (2016)
- “Jurassic World” (2015)
- “The Imitation Game” (2014)
- “The Great Gatsby” (2013)
- “The Hunger Games” (2012)
- “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
- “How to Train Your Dragon” (2010)
Victoria Johnson
- “Happy Death Day 2U” (2019)
- “Bird Box” (2018)
- “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017)
- “Zootopia” (2016)
- “Cinderella” (2015)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
- “Elysium” (2013)
- “The Avengers” (2012)
- “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tide” (2011)
- “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)
Drew McDonald
- “21 Jump Street” (2012)
- “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
- “Rogue One” (2016)
- “Deadpool” (2016)
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019)
- “The Other Guys” (2010)
- “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” (2019)
- “The Social Network” (2010)
- “Spotlight” (2015)
- “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
Zach Yearwood
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” (2018)
- “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
- “Moonlight” (2016)
- “Baby Driver” (2017)
- “Arrival” (2016)
- “Django Unchained” (2012)
- “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016)
- “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)
- “Us” (2019)
- “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016)
Carissa Marques (in no particular order yet)
- “Split” (2016)
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018)
- “Us” (2019)
- “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)
Emily Echevarria
- “Rocketman” (2019)
- “Little Women” (2019)
- “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” (2018)
- “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” (2019)
- “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
- “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)
- “Moana ” (2016)
- “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
- “Jurassic World” (2015)
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016)
Lianna Norman
- “Moonlight” (2016)
- “La La Land” (2016)
- “Creed” (2015)
- “A Quiet Place” (2018)
- “Get Out” (2017)
- “Mother!” (2017)
- “Hustlers” (2019)
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)
- “Allied” (2016)
- “Burlesque” (2010)
