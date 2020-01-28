The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

“The Sound of Music” photo gallery

Darvin Nelson, General Assignment Reporter
January 28, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Swooptroupe presented an outstanding portrayal of the famous “The Sound of Music” musical with silky smooth vocals and a beautiful backdrop of the mountains.

Funny lyrics, characters and comical dialogue amazed the audience as they giggled at all the jokes and arose for a standing ovation during the finale.

“We have an amazing cast and crew, it wouldn’t be possible without them,”said the Director, Kathleen Powell, through tears.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Concerts

    “The Office! A Musical Parody” is coming to theatres near you.

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Features

    Krystals slides into bankruptcy

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Album Reviews

    Decade Rewind: top 10 albums of the decade

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Features

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Art

    Lufrano Gallery presents “HABITUS: Contemplative Manifesto”

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Community

    New year, new resolutions: Healthy tips

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Features

    Chick-fil-a gives out free chicken nuggets

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Entertainment

    “Cats” review: a “tail” of historic controversy

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Entertainment

    Star Wars Rewind: The Last Jedi

  • “The Sound of Music” photo gallery

    Entertainment

    Star Wars Rewind: The Force Awakens

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
“The Sound of Music” photo gallery