“The Sound of Music” photo gallery
January 28, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Swooptroupe presented an outstanding portrayal of the famous “The Sound of Music” musical with silky smooth vocals and a beautiful backdrop of the mountains.
Funny lyrics, characters and comical dialogue amazed the audience as they giggled at all the jokes and arose for a standing ovation during the finale.
“We have an amazing cast and crew, it wouldn’t be possible without them,”said the Director, Kathleen Powell, through tears.
—
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.