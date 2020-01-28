“The Sound of Music” photo gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Swooptroupe presented an outstanding portrayal of the famous “The Sound of Music” musical with silky smooth vocals and a beautiful backdrop of the mountains.

Funny lyrics, characters and comical dialogue amazed the audience as they giggled at all the jokes and arose for a standing ovation during the finale.

“We have an amazing cast and crew, it wouldn’t be possible without them,”said the Director, Kathleen Powell, through tears.