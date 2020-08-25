UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Artwork(ers) United to host art exhibit in Lot 18

Kaitlyn Bowers, Features Editor
August 25, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville artist collaboration is hosting a live-streamed national art exhibit at the University of North Florida.

The Creatives designed a “projection and sound event” called Artwork(ers) United. The project’s purpose is to “create thought-provoking work which provides a critical response to current events” during pressing political times.

The theme for this year ranges, with the main focus emphasizing on voting and voting registration.

“We… believe in the power of artists to promote meaningful dialog and to create social change,” collaborator and artist Jenny K. Hager said in a blog post about the event. “We hope you will join us in our efforts.”

The event will be held in Lot 18 at the UNF on Friday, September 25th. Art submissions are due Friday, August 28th.

Visit their website for more information regarding entry to the show and attendance: https://artworkersunited.art/

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

