Jill+Biden+takes+part+in+virtual+education+panel+here+in+Jacksonville

Darvin Nelson, News Editor

Jill Biden, potential First Lady of the U.S., held a virtual panel discussion about schools and education here in Jacksonville.

The meeting discussed the status of the education system among the pandemic, challenges students are having with distance learning, and the importance of education.

Dr. Biden currently works as a college professor and says that her husband has plans to create emergency funding for school and to improve remote learning. Dr. Biden also mentions her husband’s plans of making two years of community college free for eager students.

“He’s ready to get to work making our schools safe and equitable for all children on day one,” said Dr. Biden. “He knows that schools are going to need funds to help keep staff and students safe with protective gear, and they’re going to need help making sure classrooms can, you know, physically distance and make sure that students have access to broadband and other technology.”

The meeting reflected information for mostly grade school institutions, but according to Biden’s “Education Beyond High School” campaign, Biden plans to:

“Make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all families with incomes below $125,000.”

“Target additional financial support to low-income and middle-class individuals by doubling the maximum value of Pell grants.”

“Make loan forgiveness work for public servants.”

“Support and protect post-9/11 GI benefits for veterans and qualified family members.”

“More than halve payments on undergraduate federal student loans.”

“Reduce disparities in funding for HBCUs, TCUs, and MSIs.”

If Joe Biden is elected president, Jill plans to continue working as a teacher, according to News4Jax.

Dr. Biden is holding these discussions in different cities all over the country. She seems to be thinking forward in education in the U.S., and in improving the education structure in sight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

