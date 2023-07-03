Where to celebrate Independence Day around Jacksonville: Food, Fireworks, and More

Independence Day is almost here and many exciting events are planned in the Jacksonville area. With no classes on the 4th, students and faculty have the perfect opportunity to spend their day off enjoying fireworks, music and delicious food.

Jacksonville provides several viewing spots for its annual firework display to prevent overcrowding and make the celebration more accessible to people all over the city. This year, the main show downtown will begin at 9:45 p.m. and the other four locations will light them off simultaneously.

These other locations include the Highlands neighborhood near Ray Greene Park, the Avenues Mall, Trinity Baptist Church and Ed Austin Regional Park. You can also head over to the Jacksonville Beach pier at 9 p.m. to view a spectacle with the ocean breeze and the sound of waves crashing in the background.

For those looking to celebrate elsewhere, many communities in the surrounding area will be hosting events as well.

Kicking off the holiday tonight, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be hosting a Fourth of July event for their last game against the Durham Bulls. Gates open at 121 Financial Ballpark at 4:30 p.m. with the game scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Festivities include a post-game fireworks display and a giveaway of free patriotic Jumbo Shrimp hats to the first 2,000 fans to arrive at the stadium.

St. Augustine is also preparing for their Fireworks over the Matanzas celebration in the historic downtown district. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from the All-Star Orchestra at the Plaza de la Constitución before witnessing a 20-minute firework spectacular at 9:30 p.m.

The Moosehaven community overlooking the St. Johns River in Orange Park has organized an American Pride 4th of July event beginning at 5 p.m. There will be free parking to enjoy food trucks, live music and fireworks once the sun goes down.

Fireworks at the Hometown 4th of July celebration in Fernandina Beach begin at 9 p.m. Arrive before then to explore downtown and grab dinner at one of the many restaurant and food truck options.

Whether you choose to pack up some chairs and attend one of the many extravaganzas across the city, or stay home and celebrate with family and friends, stay safe and have a happy Fourth of July!

