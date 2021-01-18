Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) was born in Atlanta, Georgia almost a century ago, yet his philosophy and intolerance for economic and racial inequality still live on.

Dr. King’s children carry his legacy into the modern world, where he is remembered for his activism and blunt aspiration.

“To care for one another and to demand justice and equality — that is my father’s dream,” Martin Luther King III tweeted.

Today, we celebrate my father's life and legacy. Through @drummajorinst, Arndrea, Yolanda, & I are working to ensure that everyone is a part of the King legacy. To care for one another & to demand justice and equality — that is living my father's dream. #MLKDay — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 18, 2021

This day is also an opportunity to honor Coretta Scott King, as she is the Founder of the King Center (The Center for Nonviolent Social Change), a resource center and community institution that was established not long after Dr. King’s assassination in 1968.

“As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded less than three months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay,” Bernice King tweeted.

As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded less than three months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay. #MLK #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/cLvgTjeUwE — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021

The King Center educates global citizens with nonviolence activism, philosophy, and methodology to create “A world that reflects the Beloved Community where all people are valued, respected, and treated with dignity.”

That’s a large part of Dr. King’s dream — for all people to be treated equally. Did the Civil Rights icon’s dream come true?

Since the death of MLK, the world has made progress against inequality, but last year’s powerful protests confronting the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and various inequalities shows that the fight against racism, intolerance, and injustice is still underway.

“Today we remember and celebrate the fearless work of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He blazed the trail of the Civil Rights Movement and fought tirelessly for the equality and rights of Black people. For that, we are forever grateful. We will continue to carry on his mission until we finish everything he started,” the UNF Black Student Union (BSU) posted on Instagram.

A truly touching message from Dr. King’s granddaughter, Yolanda King, shares some ways you can celebrate today’s holiday:

Meet Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr ⚖️️➕👐🏾🕊 Yolanda and her family celebrate #MLKDay with public service such as volunteering to feed the homeless🖤 MLK Day is a Day On, Not a Day Off! How will YOU celebrate and help others? #MLK 🎨: @_gfb3 pic.twitter.com/oWsyuFm7un — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) January 16, 2021

If you are planning to celebrate in groups, please stay safe and obey UNF COVID-19 guidelines. Stay safe Ospreys and happy MLK Day!

___

