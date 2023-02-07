UNF celebrates Black History Month; here’s the rundown

Black History Month has begun and the University of North Florida is celebrating with events from multiple organizations on campus all month long.

Starting on the Feb. 1, the Intercultural Center hosted a kickoff event with speakers Dr. Richmond Wynn, UNF’s chief diversity officer, and Dr. Rudy Jamison, UNF’s assistant director for the Center for Urban Education and Policy.

The Intercultural Center is being joined by the Women’s Center, the Black Student Union, and the Thomas G. Carpenter Library for events all over campus. The next one on the schedule is the university’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Luncheon, sponsored by the Intercultural Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from noon to 2 p.m.

This event will feature keynote speaker Cheryl Brown Henderson, the originator of the Brown v. Board of Education case and a Civil Rights activist. To attend the event, students must claim their free tickets through the Office of Diversity and Inclusion website under the Black History Month Events page here.

The Intercultural Center is hosting several more events including the Business Etiquette Luncheon and an elevator pitch meeting to support students and teach more about African American history and heritage.

The Black Student Union is also hosting its General Body Meeting for the month free for students that will discuss mental health and what’s next for the organization. This event is being held on Friday, Feb. 10, in the student union ballrooms on the third floor.

For your sports fix, UNF is hosting Stetson for a men’s basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11. The Black History Month Committee will be at the game to keep celebrating as the Ospreys look to swoop to victory.

The Women’s Center is also holding a couple of events this month to celebrate, including an event called “What’s Your Hair Type?” This event will discuss the recent law prohibiting discrimination based on hair type, while diving into how to express individuality through hairstyles. This event is also free and will be held in the Interfaith and SAID Lounge on Feb. 16.

At the end of the month, the Women’s Center is also hosting an event free for students to discuss Afro-Latino heritage. This event is going to be Feb. 23, in the Student Union ballrooms.

On Feb. 20, the Interfaith Center is celebrating with a segment of Chew on This thatt will be discussing Black faith and spirituality with three different speakers over dinner. The Chew on This series is a recurring event within the Interfaith Center aimed at exploring various belief systems and sharing a meal.

Market Days on Feb. 22 is hosting the second annual Jax Melanin Market to support local Black-owned businesses.

There are plenty of different events to get involved with to celebrate Black History Month all over campus. To learn more, visit the Office of Diversity and Inclusion website or SAID’s Instagram page.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].