Album Review: Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Lana Del Rey’s new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club is an introspective album about her past. It features her signature whimsical voice, and subdued tracks. She features singer Nikki Lane, Zella Day, and Weyes Blood.

White Dress– As the opening of this album, I really didn’t like it that much. It showcased her higher range but I personally didn’t like her stylistic choices.

Chemtrails Over The Country Club- This song was simple but very ethereal. The lyrics went over my head a bit, but overall I liked it.

Tulsa Jesus Freak- I also liked this track; especially the chorus. It once again has her otherworldly feel. I tried digging into the lyrics but I feel like as with most Lana songs, it only makes sense to her.

Let Me Love You Like A Woman- I enjoy how this song sounds. Looking at the lyrics it seems somewhat of a Freudian slip, but I can see where she is coming from.

Wild At Heart- This track is one of my favorites. I like how she utilizes most of her range in this song. It sounds like a song playing at the end of a movie-it’s beautiful.

Dark But Just A Game- I also like this track. I like how the vibe changes halfway through the song. The lyrics are good also.

Not All Who Wander Are Lost- I thought this song was very pretty.

Yosemite- The lyrics on this song were very good. I wasn’t a fan of the vocals but it wasn’t bad.

Breaking Up Slowly- I liked this track. The added vocals from Nikki Lane add some much- needed texture. It still keeps that whimsical tone but is better.

Dance Till We Die- This is easily my favorite track on the album. It is upbeat and has some cool jazzy elements. I love it.

For Free- This wasn’t bad either; I really enjoyed the harmonies-it was haunting.

Overall, I did not like this album. I am not someone who listens to Lana Del Rey, but it seems that even for her it was very underwhelming. The album sort of dissolved into a stream of same-ness and I didn’t like that. There were a couple of good songs but this was not a good intro for people who don’t listen to Lana Del Rey. I’d rate it a 1.5 out of 5 Spinnaker Sails.