Recognizing Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month, a time to celebrate people on the autism spectrum’s individuality. For those who don’t know, Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that causes people to take in information differently than everyone else. People with this condition vary, but the one constant is that people on the autistic spectrum experience trouble communicating or socializing with others.

While this is true, it’s important to understand that people on the spectrum have many qualities that are to be admired. One of them being their visual skills, which allows them to absorb and retain facts that most people would forget years ago. Another aspect is their creativity, with how they are able to express themselves with their distinct imagination and works. Creative minds such as Lewis Caroll and Tim Burton have given people so many creative works of art, and they fall under the spectrum. However, the most important trait that these people have is their ability to accept differences. They know what it’s like to be treated differently and are more than likely to accept others for who they are.

This month is the opportunity for people to raise awareness about autism so that others can better understand those who are on the spectrum. As someone who is autistic himself, I feel that we must do everything we can to better understand those with autism so that we can become more accepting as people.

To learn more about autism and how to get involved in raising awareness, click here.

