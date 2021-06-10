New roller coaster opens at Universal Orlando

Feel the rush of the hunt this summer as Universal’s new roller coaster will bring you directly into the action of a prehistoric dinosaur chase. The new roller coaster opens June 1o, and promises to be the tallest and fastest launch coaster in Florida, with speeds of up to 70 mph. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is themed after the award-winning movie franchise and is located in the Jurassic Park area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

According to press releases from Universal, the VelociCoaster is themed around the velociraptor dinosaurs from the movies. Guests will be able to follow raptors Delta and Echo through the raptor paddocks and stables of the queue before they even board the coaster.

The VelociCoaster features two high speed launches, a 360 degree barrel roll maneuver, and a “Top Hat” maneuver, where riders are launched 155 feet into the air and immediately down into a 80 degree drop.

Before the official opening, Universal annual pass holders and team members have been able to test ride the coaster on special preview days. Universal also held an opening event on June 9 and 10, where fans were able to test the ride, meet the art director and show producer behind the coaster, and meet a raptor up close at the Raptor Encounter.

Courtney Adams, a UNF student who works at the parks, had nothing but praise to say about her experience. A self proclaimed roller coaster fan, she was able to ride during the team member previews.

“Wow. I fell in love with it,” Adams said. “The intensity and fun I had on the ride was insane! The twists and turns were amazing and the top hat, which I was scared of, was just so beautifully created and executed! All around amazing!”

The last coaster to open at Universal Orlando garnered ten hour wait times on opening day in June 2019, but due to the pandemic it is likely that park capacity will be lower which could affect wait times. According to Universal’s safety guidelines, masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests, and proof of vaccination is not required.

The VelociCoaster will join other big names at Universal Orlando such as the Incredible Hulk, Fast and Furious and Harry Potter.

Can’t make it to Orlando? Experience the twists, turns and launches of the VelociCoaster here with the official ride video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJe42WzToFE

