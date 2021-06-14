An overview of the E3 2021 & Summer Game Fest schedules

Magic is in the air. The best week of gaming is finally here. E3 2021 gaming expo and Summer Game Fest are about to begin. A mountain of video game news is about to flood entertainment media outlets. The summer is here, and living is easy. Between E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest, there are a lot of scheduled events happening. If there aren’t any reminders or notifications set, it’s possible to forget about the occasions. The fear of missing out isn’t a great feeling but don’t worry; I have you covered. Here’s an overview of the official schedules for E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest while you kick back, relax, and enjoy the sun. Remember that most of the events are streaming live, so there’s always the possibility of changes. Let’s start things off with E3 2021!

E3 2021

E3 2021 official schedule

Saturday, June 12

Events / times:

Broadcast pre-show – 10 am pst. / 1 pm est.

Ubisoft Forward pre-show – 11 am pst. / 2 pm est.

Ubisoft Forward – 12 pm pst. / 3 pm est.

Gearbox Entertainment showcase – 2 pm pst. / 5 pm est.

GamesBeat session – 2:45 pm pst. / 5:45 pm est.

Synopsis:

The kick-off event features press conferences with gaming giants Ubisoft (“Assassins Creed,” “Far Cry,” “Watch Dogs”) and Gearbox Entertainment (Borderlands). Expect Ubisoft and Gearbox to show off exciting upcoming titles from their massive franchises. After, there’s a follow-up session with GamesBeat media.

Sunday, June 13

Events / times:

Broadcast pre-show – 8:45 am pst. / 11:45 am est.

24 Entertainment’s “NARAKA: BLADEPOINT” – 9:30 am pst. / 12:30 pm est.

Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase – 10 am pst. / 1 pm est.

Square Enix – 12:15 pm pst. / 3:15 pm est.

Warner Bros. Games’ “Back 4 Blood” – 2 pm pst. / 5 pm est.

PC Gaming show – 2:30 pm pst. / 5:30 pm est.

Future Games show – 4 pm pst. / 7 pm est.

Synopsis:

One of the biggest slots of E3 2021 is the Xbox & Bethesda showcase. Bethesda (“Fallout,” “The Elder Scrolls,” “DOOM”) usually has their event but joining Xbox is to be expected due to the Microsoft acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda. I hope we will finally see gameplay from “Starfield,” the new RPG in space, but I don’t expect it to release soon.

Monday, June 14

Events / times:

Broadcast pre-show – 8 am pst. / 11 am est.

Verizon – 9 am pst. / 12 pm est.

Intellivision – 9:45 am pst. / 12 pm est.

Take-Two Interactive panel – 10:15 am pst. / 1:15 pm est.

Mythical Games – 11:10 am pst. / 2:10 pm est.

Indie showcase – 12:00 pm pst. / 3 pm est.

Freedom Games – 12:30 pm pst. / 3:30 pm est.

VENN – 1 pm pst. / 4 pm est.

Capcom – 2:30 pm pst. / 5:30 pm est.

Razer – 3 pm pst. / 6 pm est.

Synopsis:

Monday has numerous companies affiliated with the video game industry. The highlight of the day indeed is Capcom. The Japanese gaming publisher and developer recently released their newest “Resident Evil: Village,” and it’s one of the best games of 2021 so far. There probably won’t be any further information about Resident Evil. Still, Capcom is home to other mega franchises that to be excited about that might make an appearance such as “Mega Man,” “Monster Hunter,” “Street Fighter,” “Devil May Cry,” and “Marvel vs. Capcom.”

Tuesday, June 15

Events / times:

Broadcast pre-show – 8 am pst. / 11 am est.



Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live – 9 am pst. / 12 pm est.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. – 2:25 pm pst. / 5:25 pm est.

Yooreka Studio – 3:20 pm pst. / 6:20 pm est.

GameSpot Play For All showcase – 3:35 pm pst. / 6:35 pm est.

Official E3 2021 Awards show – 4:45 pm pst. / 7:45 pm est.

Synopsis:

Nintendo notoriously continues the ritual of being towards the end of E3. The prestigious Japanese video game company is going to own Tuesday. Fans are anticipating hot new reveals for upcoming Nintendo releases. E3 2021 might even be the place Nintendo announces the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro console. Then finally, E3 has an inaugural awards show to close out the festivities.

Summer Game Fest official schedule

Thursday, June 10

Events / times:

Live kick-off – 11 am pst. / 2 pm est.

Synopsis:

The host and creator of Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, starts off his event with a live world premiere showcase, Day of the Devs feature, and a performance from the rock band Weezer.

Friday, June 11

Events / times:

Netflix Geeked Week – 9 am pst. / 12 pm est.

Tribeca games spotlight – 11 am pst. / 2 pm est.

Koch Primetime – 12 pm pst. / 3 pm est.

Synopsis:

Geoff returns the next day, joining with Netflix Geeked to debut upcoming films and shows based on famous video games. The Tribeca games spotlight is a showcase that features exclusive gameplay footage and interviews with creators from Tribeca’s official selection. The Koch Primetime description is a mystery, so curiosity is high for that time slot.

Saturday, June 12

Events / times:

Ubisoft Forward – 12 pm pst. / 3 pm est.

Devolver Digital – 1:30 pm pst. / 4:30 pm est.

Synopsis:

Summer Game Fest will live stream the same Ubisoft Forward event you can find over at E3. After their latest hit game, “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” all eyes are on Devolver Digital’s annual showcase event. Tune in for announcements about new games and updates of current titles related to the Devolver Digital name.

Sunday, June 13

Events / times:

Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase – 10 am pst. / 1 pm est.

Square Enix – 12:15 pm pst. / 3:15 pm est.

Warner Bros. Games’ “Back 4 Blood” – 2 pm pst. / 5 pm est.

Synopsis:

The live stream Sunday is the same list of events you can find with E3 2021. It doesn’t matter which outlet you choose to watch that day. There isn’t anything exclusive to Summer Game Fest.

Wednesday, June 16

Events / times:

Steam Next Fest – 10 am pst. / 1 pm est.

Synopsis:

If you’re a PC player, the Steam Next Fest is something you won’t want to miss, and Summer Game Fest has got you covered. Steam, owned by the company Valve (“Half-Life,” “Left 4 Dead,” “Team Fortress,” “Portal”), is a significant player in the distribution of games for the computer market. Valve promises hundreds of demos during six days, so there will be more than enough content for PC players to get their fill.

Wednesday, June 23

Events / times:

Sonic Symphony Orchestra – 12 pm pst. / 3 pm est.

Synopsis:

It’s what it sounds like, a full symphony orchestra dedicated to all things Sonic the Hedgehog. The music will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic and is sure to be a delight.

Thursday, July 22

Events / times:

EA Play Live – TBA

Synopsis:

Summer Game Fest is live streaming Electronic Art’s annual summer showcase of all the most anticipated upcoming titles. Check back to EA’s Twitter or the Summer Game Fest website for more information about EA Play live in the next few weeks.

