2021 Emmy nominations announced

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of nominees for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards was announced. The Emmys are the pinnacle awards ceremony dedicated to the best of television programming and serve as the equivalent of the Oscars, Tonys, and Grammys of movies, Broadway, and music, respectively.

To be eligible this year, the show must have aired between June of 2020 and May of 2021. With many of these shows releasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services took up the majority of the nominations.

The most nominated programs were Disney Plus’s “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “The Crown” for drama series.

Apple TV Plus’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the comedy series categories, with “Saturday Night Live” also taking up a sizable portion of the acting categories for a comedy series.

Disney Plus dominated the limited TV series and movies categories with Marvel’s “Wandavision,” and their recording of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19.

