Hamilton finally arrives in Jacksonville

After a delay of over a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved and much anticipated musical Hamilton is finally coming to Jacksonville. This iconic hip-hop rap musical was a hit with audiences when it first premiered and is cemented as the most famous and popular Broadway musical in recent years.

As part of the Florida State College at Jacksonville’s(FSCJ) Artist Series, the official National Tour of the famous show was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed until this year because of the pandemic.

The show is running for three weeks at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts. Their first performance was last week, and their final performance will be on Oct. 17.

At the time of writing, seats are still available on certain days and can be purchased here.

