Veterans Day: background and UNF celebrations

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and the UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center (MRVC) will be commemorating those who fight for our freedom.

What is Veterans Day?

On Nov. 11 of each year, the United States observes Veterans Day. It is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring military veterans, who have served in the U.S armed forces.

Not to be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who have died in military service, Veterans Day honors and celebrates the service of all U.S. soldiers that have served.

Veterans Day is also called Armistice Day. On Nov. 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson said in a message on the first Armistice Day ever:

“To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.” — President Woodrow Wilson

Some American workers and students have Veterans Day off, due to the fact that it is a federal holiday. The University of North Florida is observing Veterans Day this year for example. There will be no classes and the university will close down.

Timeline of UNF Events

The MVRC will host a range of events for Ospreys to recognize fellow students, staff, and faculty members, who have or are still serving in the military.

Veterans Day Flag Display

The first is the Veterans Day Flag Display held on The Green, Monday through Friday throughout the week of Veterans Day. There will be 1,400 American flags on display to represent the student body affiliated with the military. The location is easily accessible for Ospreys to honor and show appreciation.

2021 Veterans Day Tribute

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, The Military and Veterans Resource Center at UNF will also be hosting a Veterans Day tribute breakfast and ceremony to honor the students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members, who have served or are still serving in the military. The cost of the event is free and you can register here.

Market Day: Dough-Not Forget to Recognize a Veteran

The MVRC will have a table at Osprey Plaza for Market Day: Dough-Not Forget to Recognize a Veteran, Wednesday, Nov.10. Ospreys who stop by from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. and add a name to the “UNF Salutes Veterans” banner will receive a delicious donut. Market Day: Dough-Not Forget is another excellent opportunity on campus to acknowledge the veterans in your life.

Vets Wear R.E.D.

Finally, on Nov. 12, the MVRC reminds UNF to Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) by wearing red each Friday. In addition, military-affiliated Ospreys and veterans can pick up a free R.E.D shirt at the MVRC in room 1101 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Visit the UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center’s upcoming events page for more information.

Take a minute this Veterans Day to honor those around you who have served.

