Fall party hosted by Osprey Life and Productions

Ready to escape the stress of Finals approaching? Osprey Life and Productions has your back. They are celebrating the end of the Fall semester with a huge party on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. You can expect free snacks and fun festival activities.

The party is going to be located in the John A. Delaney Student Union, which is building 58 on campus.

“Fall Escape promises an unforgettable experience,” reads the Osprey Life and Productions website. “So join us as we say goodbye to another fantastic semester here at UNF.” This event is free for current UNF Students, who have a valid Osprey 1Card. Students are allowed to bring one guest with them as well.

For more information, you can contact Osprey Life and Productions at (904) 620-5355 or email [email protected].

