UNF to hold community gathering Tuesday after racist shooting over weekend

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
August 28, 2023

The University of North Florida announced they will hold a community vigil on Tuesday to grieve, heal and support the community after a racist shooting left three dead in New Town on Saturday. 

Happening the same weekend commemorating the anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, a white man with a manifesto and a swastika-emblazoned assault rifle shot three Black people in a Dollar Store near Edward Waters University, a historically black university. 

UNF is working with the City of Jacksonville and Edward Waters leadership to provide resources and support to members of the Jacksonville community impacted by this tragedy, wrote President Moez Limayem in a campus-wide email Monday afternoon.

“At UNF, we continue to embrace Dr. King’s dream, and we are committed to ensuring that Black members of our community have a sense of belonging where they are safe, valued and supported,” Limayem said.

The university will host a community gathering on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. in the Student Union Ballroom D. 

If you are in need of mental health counseling, visit the Counseling Center here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is Spinnaker's editor-in-chief, leading the newsroom in developing multimedia coverage of all things UNF with a team of talented student reporters. He first joined Spinnaker in 2020 as government reporter and is now a fourth-year journalism student with bylines in the Jacksonville Business Journal. Minoring in creative writing, Carter's passion is for storytelling and delivering accurate reporting to his audience. Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues. 

