Former UNF basketball player arrested for stalking student

Orlando man and former University of North Florida Men’s Basketball player Jordan Preaster was arrested for allegedly stalking a UNF student on July 6.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police report, on May 22, Preaster blocked the victim’s car from leaving her parking spot and left a teddy bear, rose, candy and two accessory trays by her car.

The report said Preaster allowed her to leave the parking lot and followed her from Osprey Ridge Road until she lost him while getting on I-295.

On June 23, he turned himself into the JSO Police Memorial Building, where he was charged with stalking and trespassing, according to police.

Preaster was on the UNF Men’s Basketball team for the 2021-2022 season.

His recent arrest was not his only run-in with police. According to JSO and the University Police Department, he was initially trespassed from the UNF campus in 2022 and arrested for violating a trespass warning in 2023.

JSO and UPD reports show Preaster also has a pending domestic violence warrant for an incident that happened on May 7. He allegedly used physical violence and poured dish detergent on the victim’s hair.

The UNF Athletics Department did not respond to Spinnaker’s request for comment.

