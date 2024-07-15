UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
Walk-in hours will be hosted in both Tom and Betty Petway Hall and the Housing and Residence Life office in Building 14B. (Sydney Teitelbaum)

The dos and don’ts of living on campus at UNF

2
(Unsplash)

Heat waves could be more common as global temperatures rise

3
(Robin Pierre/Unsplash)

Car-dependency and ‘third places’ in Jacksonville

4
The comedy show will be held this August in the Lazzara Performance Hall. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

UNF SG approves $110k budget for celebrity comedy show

5
The Osprey Connector

UNF announces transition to new app for Osprey Connector shuttle

Jordan Preaster mugshot (Photo courtesy of JSO)
The comedy show will be held this August in the Lazzara Performance Hall. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
(Unsplash)
The Osprey Connector
Walk-in hours will be hosted in both Tom and Betty Petway Hall and the Housing and Residence Life office in Building 14B. (Sydney Teitelbaum)

Former UNF basketball player arrested for stalking student

Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor
July 15, 2024

Orlando man and former University of North Florida Men’s Basketball player Jordan Preaster was arrested for allegedly stalking a UNF student on July 6. 

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police report, on May 22, Preaster blocked the victim’s car from leaving her parking spot and left a teddy bear, rose, candy and two accessory trays by her car.

The report said Preaster allowed her to leave the parking lot and followed her from Osprey Ridge Road until she lost him while getting on I-295.

On June 23, he turned himself into the JSO Police Memorial Building, where he was charged with stalking and trespassing, according to police.

Jordan Preaster mugshot (Photo courtesy of JSO)

Preaster was on the UNF Men’s Basketball team for the 2021-2022 season.

His recent arrest was not his only run-in with police. According to JSO and the University Police Department, he was initially trespassed from the UNF campus in 2022 and arrested for violating a trespass warning in 2023.

JSO and UPD reports show Preaster also has a pending domestic violence warrant for an incident that happened on May 7. He allegedly used physical violence and poured dish detergent on the victim’s hair.

The UNF Athletics Department did not respond to Spinnaker’s request for comment.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
The comedy show will be held this August in the Lazzara Performance Hall. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF SG approves $110k budget for celebrity comedy show
(Unsplash)
Heat waves could be more common as global temperatures rise
The Osprey Connector
UNF announces transition to new app for Osprey Connector shuttle
Walk-in hours will be hosted in both Tom and Betty Petway Hall and the Housing and Residence Life office in Building 14B. (Sydney Teitelbaum)
The dos and don’ts of living on campus at UNF
(Robin Pierre/Unsplash)
Car-dependency and ‘third places’ in Jacksonville
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF offering two new financial technology degrees this fall
More in News
This photo taken from a screen shows the first presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the CNN studio in Atlanta. The first pre-election debate between current US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be held on June 27 without spectators or reporters in the CNN studio in Atlanta. (Photo by Artem Priakhin / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
What last week’s presidential debate could mean for the 2024 election
Jack Boyle, UNFs newest Board of Trustees member (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Florida BOG appoints Jack Boyle to UNF Board of Trustees
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF to implement new HR management system this Monday
UNF logo.
Tornado warning issued for UNF campus
UNF biology professor Scott Jones (right) celebrates with ecologist Ches Vervaeke (left) next to the northernmost mangrove in southern Georgia. (Photo courtesy of UNF).
UNF biology professor discovers northernmost mangroves ever recorded
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
Trump vs. Biden: A UNF political science professor’s November forecast
More in Police Beat
UNF logo.
UNF campus alert warns of phone scam
(Photo courtesy of UNF Police Department)
UPD and First Coast Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on campus crimes
First swastika drawing in the Building 51 womens bathroom (Photo courtesy of Hailey Jacobsen)
Swastika graffiti found in UNF Social Sciences Building women's bathroom
UNF logo.
How to use the UPD Property Manager and prevent theft on campus
Blue and silver graffiti has been found in mens bathrooms 10 times this semester. (Photos courtesy of UPD Chief Frank Mackesy)
UPD reports several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms on campus
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
UNF Police Department awarded “highest level” of accreditation
About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor
A Pad Thai enthusiast, NASCAR follower, and Jon Bois fanboy, Ethan Leckie is a third-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Enterprise Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, ask him about his pieces - he loves to talk about them!

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *