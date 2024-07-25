Stay safe on campus: UNF Police Chief’s advice to students

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
July 25, 2024

Safety is one of the University of North Florida’s top priorities for students living on campus. From unique resources to app tracking systems— the UNF Police Department has all the tools needed to keep students safe. 

UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy gave his insight on alcohol safety, personal items and safety resources for students.

Alcohol Safety

According to Mackesy, first-time underage drinking is common among freshmen. He said younger students can become easily intoxicated when they don’t know their limits.

“In college life, if a student is living on campus, they don’t have to come face their parents,” Mackesy said. “Young people don’t know their capacity to drink.”

Mackesy added that it’s important for people legally allowed to drink to be aware of their surroundings. He said sometimes people put alcohol or drugs in items that are usually clean, such as Kool-Aid or punch.

“You don’t know what you’re drinking,” Mackesy said. “You don’t know you’re drinking something that is strong because it tastes sweet or fruity, and next thing you know you’re drunk.” 

For people legally allowed to drink, Mackesy recommends they regulate their intake and bring a friend with them. 

“Wherever you’re going, [you and a friend] need to leave together,” Mackesy said. “Never take open beverages from anyone because stuff could get put into it.”

Mackesy warned there are people who look to “take advantage of young people,” whether they are outsiders or college students. 

“One of your friends may need to step up and say ‘Hey, I’m not drinking tonight’ so they can make good decisions,” Mackesy noted. 

Mackesy said since he’s been at UNF there have been three cases of serious alcohol poisoning on campus.

“If the emergency room by UNF hadn’t been there, a doctor told me these students would’ve died,” said Mackesy.

Mackesy said while cases like these don’t happen often, there are still instances of students becoming dehydrated or sick from alcohol. 

UNF has specific alcohol guidelines that prohibit the possession, sale and consumption of alcohol at various on-campus locations, like resident halls.

UNF’s Resident Handbook section A1.2 states that only residents of legal drinking age who live in upper-class housing—Osprey Fountains, Villages and The Flats at UNF—can “possess, consume and store” alcohol within their private rooms.

Regarding drinking in common areas and group settings, Mackesy said all students present will be punished even if they are not drinking.

“By virtue, all people in dorms with alcohol are in violation of policy and procedure of the university,” Mackesy said. 

“Don’t leave your stuff lying around.”

The most commonly committed crime at UNF is bike theft, according to Mackesy. He said students should never leave valuables unattended and take proper precautions when locking up bikes and scooters. 

“Don’t leave your laptops, bookbags, money clips or cell phones lying around in a study room or [the] library,” Mackesy said. “UNF is an open campus, mostly it’s outsiders coming on campus looking to steal.”

Mackesy recommended that students should secure all parts of their bikes with multiple titanium locks.

“The harder you make it on the bad guy, the more likely they’ll go somewhere else,” Mackesy said. 

“Call us.”

In the event that any student feels unsafe walking on campus, Mackesy advised to call UPD for a safety escort. 

“If you don’t have someone to walk with or you don’t feel comfortable walking, call us,” Mackesy said. “You might have to wait a few minutes if we’re busy, but we’ll be happy to help.”

Mackesy said the University has “safety rangers” who can assist as escorts. 

“It’s students that we hire,” Mackesy said. “And if they’re not available we’ll send a marked unit.”

When there are fewer hours of daylight during the fall and winter months, Mackesy said the University checks every light on campus to ensure students feel safe walking home from evening classes or events. 

“The best tool we have to fight crime on campus is our student population and our faculty and staff,” Mackesy said. “We’d rather go to 100 calls when there’s nothing than [miss] one where there is.”

Mackesy said that safety is a commonsense principle and students have control over their safety. 

“If you’re out there walking by yourselves at night, you should be paying attention to your surroundings,” Mackesy said. “You don’t want to be paranoid; you want to be prepared.”

Resources for students

Along with “safety rangers,” UNFPD offers resources for students such as the BlueLight phones around campus and the Safe Ospreys app

Including BlueLight phones, Mackesy said police cars act as a deterrent to prevent crimes. (Carter Mudgett)

Mackesy recommends that students and faculty download the SafeOspreys app and save the number 904-620-2800 in their phones. 

“It’s our version of 911, so the call goes straight to the [UNF Police Department],” Mackesy said.

Mackesy said this saves precious time and allows police to respond quicker. 

The Safe Ospreys app can alert police and report tips all at the press of a button. The app receives UNF time-sensitive weather and campus alerts quicker than most phone carriers.

Students can also use the SafeOspreys app to register their personal property so UPD can locate the items if stolen.

If students or faculty have questions or concerns they can contact the UNF Police Department at 904-620-2800 or [email protected].

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

