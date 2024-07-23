UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF names Stephen W. Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services dean
UNF names Stephen W. Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services dean

Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor
July 23, 2024

The University of North Florida appointed Stephen “Steve” W. Dittmore as dean of the College of Education and Human Services (COEHS), overseeing the college’s faculty, staff and students, along with its academic programs, centers and labs.

Previously a dean and professor of the College of Education and Health Sciences at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, Dittmore helped lead the nascent college’s eight academic departments. He also served in several assistant professor and dean roles at the University of Arkansas’ College of Education and Health Professions from 2008 to 2022.

UNF named Stephen “Steve” W. Dittmore the new dean of the COEHS. (Courtesy of UNF)

“Steve brings a wealth of diverse experience and expertise to this role,” said UNF president Moez Limayem. “His extensive experience in higher education administration at Arkansas, a leading research institution, will benefit UNF as we look to grow our research initiatives and become a destination of choice for students and faculty.”

Alongside his academic credentials, Dittmore has expertise in issues relating to intercollegiate athletic administration. His primary academic research focuses on topics such as Olympic and collegiate sport policy, government regulation of sport broadcasting, baseball history and the role of athletics within higher education. He has also authored several books and articles regarding the sports industry and is currently working as an assistant editor and content creator for AthleticDirectorU, a collegiate athletics news outlet.

Dittmore has also held membership in several sports management organizations, including the North American Society for Sport Management’s executive council and the editorial review boards of the International Journal of Sport Communication, the Journal of Applied Sport Management, Case Studies in Sport Management and the Journal of Issues in Intercollegiate Athletics.

Dittmore’s educational background includes a doctorate in educational leadership and organized development from the University of Louisville, Ky., a master’s degree in mass communication and a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism, both from Drake University in Iowa.

“We are all delighted to welcome Steve to Jacksonville and to UNF,” said Karen Patterson, provost and vice president of Academic and Student Affairs. “He understands the mission and goals of the University and particularly of the College of Education and Human Services. We look forward to great things from the students, faculty and staff of the College and its programs under his leadership.”

COEHS interim dean Jennifer Kane will return to her previous role as associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs.

Dittmore’s role as COEHS dean begins immediately.    

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Enterprise Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!

