Are you losing aura points? Understanding the new social currency

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

The slang term “aura” gained traction in the early 2020s, as it took on a new meaning for many and has continued to stay a topic of conversation. You may think it’s a joke, but many take aura seriously and see it reflecting social standing and personality. But what exactly is aura?

Origin of Aura

The term “aura” in its slang context originated in online sports communities like TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), mainly soccer and basketball.



In October 2020, The New York Times made a huge spectacle of aura when they mentioned Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk, stating that his mistakes on the field were often overlooked because “he has an aura.”



Fans would describe charismatic and skillful athletes like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Declan Rice and Virgil Van Dijk as having an “aura,” meaning their compelling and influential presence on the field. This term quickly spread online, and various individuals on social media platforms adopted it to describe anyone with a notable and attractive presence.

What is Aura?

Aura refers to an individual’s charisma. Someone telling you that you have an aura may be one of the best compliments one can receive. To have an aura means to have a compelling presence and a unique personality.

Another component of an aura is its point scale, commonly called “aura points.” Someone can gain aura points by doing something likable or undeniably cool. Someone can lose points by being cringe-worthy, doing something unlikeable or publicly embarrassing themselves.

One of my favorite examples of someone losing major aura points is from the TV show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” In season 12, episode 9, Larry inadvertently gives Bruce Springsteen COVID, forcing Springsteen to cancel part of his farewell tour. This further damages Larry’s public reputation, thus damaging his aura.

But how does one gain aura points? And what should we avoid so we don’t lose them?

Top 3 Ways to Gain Aura

Confidence: show confidence with humility, not arrogance (though arrogance works in some cases). Kindness: be genuine and kind to others. Style : maintain a strong, appealing and distinctive style, whether in fashion or personality.

Top 3 Ways to Lose Aura

Awkwardness: being cringe-y creates an awkward atmosphere. Bragging: excessive self-promotion. Rudeness: being disrespectful.

How to Maintain Your Aura

These tips I’ve shared are based on my observations and experiences. I have learned that maintaining your aura is about being genuine and handling yourself with grace and confidence in certain situations. Following these tips may enhance your social magnetism in your social network.

1. Be Authentic: People can tell when you’re being fake.

2. Stay Humble: Acknowledge your strengths without overshadowing others. Handle embarrassment gracefully—everyone makes mistakes, but laughing it off and moving on shows confidence and resilience.

3. Improve Continuously: Work on self-improvement, whether learning a new skill or enhancing your wardrobe. This helps maintain your aura.

4. Be Kind: Kindness never goes out of style— treat everyone with respect and compassion.

Aura is a measure of one’s social magnetism. While the concept of aura might seem whimsical, it underscores the importance of charisma, authenticity, and personal growth in social interactions. Understanding how to gain and maintain aura allows you to navigate the social landscape with confidence and charm. So, keep your cool and stay true to yourself.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].