UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

3
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

4
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

5
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.

Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end

Volleyball suffers tiebreaker loss to USC Upstate in day two of UNF Sunshine Tournament
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

September 19, 2023

Volleyball unable to capitalize, falls to USF at the Nest
Limayem smiles
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings

Volleyball unable to capitalize, falls to USF at the Nest

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
September 19, 2023

The University of North Florida women’s volleyball team capped off day one of the UNF Sunshine Tournament this past Friday with a matchup against the University of South Florida Bulls, where the Bulls took the win 3-1.

This loss marked the first home defeat of the season for the Ospreys, ending a streak of four consecutive wins at CSI Companies Court.

The Ospreys and Bulls went back and forth scoring throughout the opening set. However, with the set tied at 23 even, USF was able to profit from an attack error, followed by a service ace that led to South Florida taking the first set 25-23.

In the second, tides started to shift in North Florida’s favor. The Ospreys made good use of the eight attack errors made by South Florida in the period, as sophomore middle blocker Kierstyn McFall closed out the second with six kills, leading to UNF taking set two 25-19.

Despite the loss of the first set, the Ospreys came back and took the second 25-19 (Rachel Bacchus)

The Bulls regained their momentum in the third, as the Ospreys suffered five service errors throughout, the fifth of which came on the set point. The Bulls took the third 25-19 as Buse Hazan led the way with four kills. 

In the fourth and final set, South Florida maintained their momentum. The Bulls kept a lead throughout this period thanks to four consecutive unanswered points starting on the second serve. This lead helped put the game away, after an attack error finished things off 25-19, leading to the 3-1 loss.

Despite the loss, a variety of Ospreys stepped up and played exceptionally well throughout the contest. One such player being the previously mentioned Kierstyn McFall.

The Klein, Texas native led the game in kills with 18 while also attacking at a .516 hitting percentage. 

Another Klein, Texas native, sophomore setter Annie Antar, also had a great game, garnering 37 assists and eight digs as she further solidified herself as a crucial support player for the Ospreys.

The University of North Florida finished the UNF Sunshine Tournament this Saturday as they took on USC Upstate at home. The Ospreys will then hit the road this week to travel to Tallahassee on Tuesday to face the Florida State Seminoles at 5 p.m.

More information on Osprey volleyball, as well as all things North Florida sports, can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is entering his second year as a Multimedia Journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.
Rachel Bacchus, Photographer
Rachel Bacchus is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She primarily does sports photography and political journalism. Rachel is currently a volunteer reporter and photographer for Spinnaker.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest