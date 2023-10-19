Student Government unveils renovated Boathouse in grand reopening

Students at the University of North Florida gathered en masse Wednesday for the long-awaited reopening of the Boathouse—a classic American bar & grille on the Student Union’s second floor — after a year of renovations.

On top of a slew of decorative changes, the recent Boathouse renovations include new booths, high-tops and other seating arrangements; a full-size bar carrying beer and seltzer for students and faculty of legal drinking age; an updated menu; and TVs placed throughout the restaurant.

There’s also a lounge in the back of the restaurant that has window-side seating and two pool tables. However, the outdoor deck remains under renovation

Gallery • 3 Photos Jacob Justice The entrance sign to the renovated Boathouse.

“It’s just exciting,” said Student Body President John Grosso. “We’ve had thousands of students come and interact with correspondents I sent out, just about how excited they are to come and enjoy the space.”

Students came and enjoyed the space indeed. Dozens piled into the restaurant for the grand opening and were greeted by a live DJ and Ozzie the Osprey.

The recent reopening coincided with plans for further events because, according to Grosso, many clubs, organizations and athletic programs on campus hope to take advantage of the area in the near future. One such plan is for the Boathouse to be used as a space to watch Osprey sports during away games.

“I think every student organization or different college department, I think they’re all gonna take advantage of what the space provides.” he said, “I know dining services, they’re working on a programming schedule to get other departments in here. Not just athletics, for everyone to feel welcome.”

Gallery • 2 Photos Jacob Justice After alcohol was allowed back on campus last year, the Boathouse now has a full-size bar.

Grosso hinted at possible Athletics BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals to support the university’s away games but said nothing is set in stone yet.

The current operating hours for the Boathouse during the fall 2023 semester are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.