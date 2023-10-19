UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

2
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

3
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

4
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

5
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
After alcohol was allowed back on campus last year, the Boathouse now has a full-size bar.
Photo courtesy of the UNF Womens Lacrosse Club
OPINION: Disney Star Wars is on its way out

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

October 17, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)

Student Government unveils renovated Boathouse in grand reopening

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
October 19, 2023

Students at the University of North Florida gathered en masse Wednesday for the long-awaited reopening of the Boathouse—a classic American bar & grille on the Student Union’s second floor — after a year of renovations.

On top of a slew of decorative changes, the recent Boathouse renovations include new booths, high-tops and other seating arrangements; a full-size bar carrying beer and seltzer for students and faculty of legal drinking age; an updated menu; and TVs placed throughout the restaurant. 

There’s also a lounge in the back of the restaurant that has window-side seating and two pool tables. However, the outdoor deck remains under renovation

Boathouse+4
Gallery3 Photos
Jacob Justice
The entrance sign to the renovated Boathouse.

“It’s just exciting,” said Student Body President John Grosso. “We’ve had thousands of students come and interact with correspondents I sent out, just about how excited they are to come and enjoy the space.”

Students came and enjoyed the space indeed. Dozens piled into the restaurant for the grand opening and were greeted by a live DJ and Ozzie the Osprey.

The recent reopening coincided with plans for further events because, according to Grosso, many clubs, organizations and athletic programs on campus hope to take advantage of the area in the near future. One such plan is for the Boathouse to be used as a space to watch Osprey sports during away games.

“I think every student organization or different college department, I think they’re all gonna take advantage of what the space provides.” he said, “I know dining services, they’re working on a programming schedule to get other departments in here. Not just athletics, for everyone to feel welcome.”

Boathouse+1
Gallery2 Photos
Jacob Justice
After alcohol was allowed back on campus last year, the Boathouse now has a full-size bar.

Grosso hinted at possible Athletics BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals to support the university’s away games but said nothing is set in stone yet. 

The current operating hours for the Boathouse during the fall 2023 semester are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in University
Senators met for their regular meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Senate denies proposed UNF student club funding limit in close vote
UNF logo.
UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms
Members of the Jewish community wore the Israel flag on their shoulders at Monday night’s vigil. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad of UNF)
“We’re scared but resilient”: War overseas heightens UNF Jewish community’s fears
UNF logo.
UNF reviewing proposed SB 266 guidance from BOG, president says
A large, blue statue with the letters UNF on a concrete slab
UNF, faculty union agree on post-tenure review procedures
Professors Sean Freeder and Seth Warner discussed free speech and affirmative action with students and fellow professors on Sept. 20.
UNF hosts forum for faculty to discuss free speech on college campuses
About the Contributor
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest